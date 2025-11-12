Landeskog Lights The Lamp As Avalanche Stay NHL’s Top Team

DENVER — March 5, 2022.

That was the last time Gabriel Landeskog had lit the lamp in a regular season game, but alas, the wait is finally over.

Landeskog scored his first goal of the season and the go-ahead tally on Tuesday night, as the Colorado Avalanche ended the Anaheim Ducks’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory at Ball Arena.

B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) on X

CAPTAIN LANDESKOG HAS HIS FIRST REGULAR SEASON GOAL IN OVER 3 YEARS 🤯🤯

The longtime Avalanche captain had found the back of the net twice earlier this season, but both goals were wiped out by offsides challenges, one in a heavily disputed call against the Utah Mammoth on October 21, and another against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The latter was the correct call, but no less frustrating, with Landeskog’s expression saying it all.

Landeskog cleaned up the garbage 11:37 into the second period, capitalizing on a rebound from Valeri Nichushkin’s shot to beat Lukáš Dostál, who was otherwise spectacular for the Ducks in defeat. The sequence began when Sam Malinski’s stick shattered on the initial attempt, sending the puck fluttering forward. Nichushkin gathered it and fired toward the net, and after Dostál made the first save, Landeskog drove it home.

When asked if he paused to make sure the goal counted, Landeskog joked: “Yeah, I did. I thought maybe I caught the goalie stick and (committed goaltender interference), you never know. Yeah, no. Got back to the bench and obviously there’s nothing to argue there, so it felt good.”

Another Massive Win

This is the third instance this season in which Colorado has brought an opponent’s extended winning streak to an end. The Avalanche halted an eight-game run by the New Jersey Devils, a five-game streak by the Tampa Bay Lightning, and most recently, a seven-game surge by the Anaheim Ducks heading into this matchup.

We, at The Hockey News asked Landeskog how it feels to have this kind of momentum so early in the season, leading the NHL and taking down the league’s top competition.

“That’s kind of what we expect out of ourselves,” Landeskog said. “We feel like we’re able to collect points, win hockey games, and beat good teams at the same time, all while trying to perfect our game.

“I don’t think our game is perfect by any means, but at this point in the season, I think we’re doing a good job of making adjustments on the fly and trying to really hone in on the details that will make us successful. Obviously, the power play has been better as of late, and that’s been big for us. I think we just showed our depth tonight, and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”

Power Play Improving

Landeskog makes a compelling point regarding the power play. Earlier in the season, the Avalanche ranked among the league’s poorest in that category. Now, however, they sit in a three-way tie for 11th, alongside the New Jersey Devils and reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, having converted on 17.5% of their opportunities. Martin Nečas’ third-period goal, which gave the Avs a 3-1 lead over the Ducks, came on the man advantage.

The Adjustments

Lately, the Avalanche have excelled at staying with plays—meaning that even when a pass isn’t perfect or doesn’t land exactly where intended, the team still finds a way to get pucks in the back of the net. Even when unexpected events occur, Colorado is quick to capitalize on any opportunity that presents itself.

A prime example came in the Avalanche’s 5-4 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, when Nathan MacKinnon scored just before the nine-minute mark of the opening period. Victor Olofsson delivered a pass that wasn’t particularly precise, yet MacKinnon remained composed, took his time, and still managed to snap the puck into the net. How often do we see a misdirected or slightly off pass completely disrupt a team’s rhythm?

Much like Landeskog’s goal in this game, Malinski’s stick shattered. Yet everyone remained disciplined; no one panicked, the team stuck to the game plan, Nichushkin directed the puck on net, and Landeskog was ready when it mattered most.

Firing On All Cylinders

That, however, has been the message the Avalanche have conveyed all season: everyone has a role, everyone supports one another, and that is how championship teams are built. With a record of 11-1-5, Colorado stands as the NHL’s top team. While Landeskog acknowledged that their play is not yet perfect, being the best team in the league at this stage is an achievement worth celebrating.

“For us, it’s just a standard that we want to uphold really and continue to play well and continue to hone in on the details and improve our game the best we can as we move deeper into the season, so I think for us, it’s a standard thing,” Landeskog continued. “That’s what it is. You enjoy the wins, you learn from the wins, and you learn from the losses. That’s really the way it is. This one tonight, I guess a good team is no different. We’ll look at the video and get some rest and get back on it Thursday.”

Next Game

The Avalanche square off against Bowen Byram and the Buffalo Sabers for the second time this season on Thursday at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.