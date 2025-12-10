LIVE UPDATES: AVALANCHE VS. AVS

WELCOME!

First Period

1:11 into the game and the Avalanche have the lead already. It's Brock Nelson again! He dekes by Roman Josi and slid the backhand by Juuse Saros. Pure skill!!

This game is tied. Joel Kiviranta got a penalty and Nashville ties the game on the power play. Jonathan Marchessault batted in his own rebound by Scott Wedgewood, who has returned from his minor back injury. Power play goal for the Preds.

Now things aren't looking so hot. Reid Schaefer wins the puck battle and no one is able to stop him. He walks the puck in from the far right corner and shoots it by Wedgewood. It's a 2-1 game in favor of the Predators.

Brent Burns is playing well per usual and Josh Manson tried to set up Victor Olofsson for a deflection in front of the net, but his stick got lifted as the puck skipped by the crease.

Cale Makar tripped Michael Bunting and the Predators are going on their second power play of the game.

Avs kill the penalty and Makar came flying out of the box, gained possession of the puck, and tried to go five-hole on Saros. Denied.

TIE GAME!

Artturi Lehkonen cleans up the garbage and ties up the game at one. He's on pace for 70 points this year. We're tied at 2.

2-2 to end the first. The second period is about to begin.

Second Period

Nashville is doing a great job deflecting our shots early in this period. It's caused a lot of shots to sail wide.

Bardakov Grinding

Zakhar Bardakov outhustles two defenders in a race to the boards and he falls to the ice as he makes a pass to the slot to Parker Kelly, but Kelly missed the pass. Every time Bardakov has a shift, he pours his heart and soul.

Dictating The Pace

The Avs have dominated puck possession in this period. At one point, they had outshot Nashville 8-2.

Landeskog draws the tripping call and Colorado has a critical power play here as Spencer Stastney will sit in the box. Nick Hague cross-checked Brock Nelson in the back to make it a 5-on-3 power play for about four seconds. We return to 5-on-4 play, but the Avs were still unable to convert on the man advantage.

The Avs get another shot about Fedor Svechkov launched the puck into the crowd for a delay of game call.

Third Period

The Avs started the third on the power play, but they failed to convert again.

Predators take the lead. It's 3-2. Avalanche have dominated puck possession, but it's not enough. Brady Skjei fires a wrister through traffic from the point and it beats Wedgewood.

The Avs pulled Wedgewood and with 1:38 to go, Erik Haula was penalized for tripping Cale Makar. This resulted in a 6-on-4 power play with the extra attacker.

CALE MAKAR!!!!

Cale Makar ties it with 8 seconds to go on a wrister off a pass from Martin Necas to send the game to overtime. No one scored in the extra period, so we went to the shootout.

Shootout

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Predators. Filip Forsberg crashed into Scott Wedgewood, and the Avalanche lose again in the shootout 4-3.