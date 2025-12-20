LIVE UPDATES: JETS VS. AVALANCHE

First Period

We are officially underway.

Avalanche score nearly 10 minutes into the game and it's Brent Burns. He snapped a shot from the point that deflected off the skate of a Jet defender and it's 1-0 Colorado.

Colorado would go on the penalty kill right after, though, as Gabe Landeskog was called for holding Josh Morrissey. The Avs would go on to kill the penalty and it was a complete team effort. Cale Makar forechecked like a beast and Brock Nelson made a key interception to disrupt the Jets' momentum.

Martin Necas scored off a feed from Nathan MacKinnon on a 2-on-1 rush to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead with just under five minutes left in the first.

Wedgewood made a highlight-reel save in the closing stages of the first. The puck got underneath of him in the crease and he kicked his left leg out and knocked the puck out of danger.

Second Period

Josh Manson laid out Cole Perfetti with a hard hit early in the frame, but Jets forward Tanner Pearson took exception and challenged Manson to a fight. And it went poorly for him, as Manson dropped him with a series of blows.

Mark Scheifele was subsequently penalized for holding MacKinnon and the Avalanche were awarded with a power play.

We're halfway through the period. The score hasn't changed. Winnipeg's Logan Stanley one-timed a shot from the point, but Scott Wedgewood made the stick save.

The Jets were subsequently penalized for too many men on the ice and Colorado got another chance on the man advantage. Landeskog also checked Winnipeg defenseman Dylan Samberg into the boards after the whistle.

Martin Necas took a hit along the boards and just went down the tunnel. You hate to see that. Hopefully it's nothing too serious.

Jets score shorthanded late in the period and it's Morgan Barron. Winnipeg cleared the puck and Barron won the foot race and snuck the backhand by Wedgewood. Barron has scored in back-to-back games against the Avalanche and has registered points in three out of his last four against Colorado.

Third Period

Parker Kelly scores 1:58 into the final period to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. Manson fired the initial shot, and Kelly, who was screening Hellebuyck, deflected it by the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner.

Devon Toews gets penalized for hooking Gabriel Vilardi. The Jets respond with a goal off the next draw. Haydn Fleury fires a slap shot that Scheifele redirects from the backdoor past Wedgewood to make it a 3-2 game.

Near the halfway point of the period, Kelly tipped a shot from Samuel Girard by Hellebuyck, but it was immediately ruled no goal by the officials because Kelly played it with a high-stick.