LIVE UPDATES: Mammoth vs. Avalanche

Here we go.

First Period

It's been a very technical period thus far. Shots are 7-5 Colorado after 12 minutes of play.

Nathan MacKinnon is trying to break the ice. He's using his feet and speed to create openings, but Barrett Hayton breaks up the play with his stick.

Utah forward JJ Peterka penalized with 5:56 left in the period for interference on Brock Nelson.

Avs fail to convert on the man advantage. Kevin Stenlund checked Gavin Brindley from behind, but no call from the officials. Moments later, Artturi Lehkonen is penalized for holding Clayton Keller.

Second Period

Sam Girard scores! That's his second of the season as he beats Vanecek with the backhand and the Avs take a 1-0 lead.