MacKinnon Nets Overtime Winner as Avalanche Top Rangers in Controversial Finish

Nathan MacKinnon scored just 2:46 into overtime, lifting the Colorado Avalanche to a 3–2 win over the New York Rangers in a Saturday afternoon showdown at Madison Square Garden.

But the victory didn’t come without controversy.

New York forced overtime with 42 seconds remaining when Artemi Panarin hammered a one-timer from Mika Zibanejad over the shoulder of Mackenzie Blackwood. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar immediately challenged the play for a missed stoppage, arguing Panarin had made contact with the puck using a high stick earlier in the sequence.

By rule, high-sticking is defined as making contact with the puck above shoulder height during regular play, or above the height of the crossbar when a goal is scored. The replay appeared to show Panarin’s stick rising well above the shoulders of Joel Kiviranta—listed at 5-foot-11—before the puck struck the ice. Despite what seemed like clear visual evidence, officials upheld the goal, leaving the Avalanche bench momentarily frozen in disbelief as Madison Square Garden thundered in approval.

Despite the added hurdle, the Avs still found a way. MacKinnon capped off the afternoon with two goals, pushing his season total to 24. Parker Kelly added his sixth of the year, and Martin Nečas put together a three-assist performance. Blackwood was sharp as well, turning aside 24 shots.

For the Rangers, Panarin wasn’t the only one to strike—Sheary also found the back of the net—and Igor Shesterkin was brilliant in defeat, finishing with 39 saves.

First Period

At 7:26 of the first period, Cale Makar was sent to the box after delivering a reverse hit on J.T. Miller despite his man not having possession of the puck, resulting in an interference call. The Rangers generated several dangerous looks on the ensuing power play, but Colorado escaped unscathed as both Panarin and Will Cuylle rang shots off the post.

For much of the opening frame, the Avalanche found themselves pinned in their own end. New York’s relentless, punishing forecheck caused repeated problems, and Colorado struggled to cleanly break through the pressure.

Late in the frame, Nečas went on a breakaway, but was denied by Shesterkin.

Second Period

Kelly broke the tie 7:06 into the second period, redirecting a Sam Malinski shot from his knees to give Colorado a 1–0 lead. The entire sequence was sparked by Nečas, who curled behind the net with possession and whipped a sharp backhand pass up the boards to Malinski, setting the play in motion.

Third Period/Overtime

Sheary pulled the Rangers even 4:23 into the third period, taking a saucer pass from Vincent Trocheck, deking past Nečas, and fought off Makar before snapping a perfectly placed shot past Blackwood.

Moments later, after Matthew Robertson was called for tripping Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado went to the power play. But the opportunity came with a scare: Trocheck’s attempted clear struck Makar directly in the helmet, sending the defenseman immediately to the bench in visible discomfort. He eventually returned to the ice.

With 4:34 remaining, MacKinnon delivered again. He pounced on a rebound off a Nečas shot, batting the puck out of midair for his 23rd of the season to restore Colorado’s lead at 2–1.

Brock Nelson briefly appeared to tie the game just 26 seconds later. The on-ice ruling was a good goal, but video review showed the puck never actually crossed the goal line, wiping the tally off the board and preserving Colorado’s one-goal edge.

The Rangers pulled Shesterkin for the extra attacker with 1:50 to play, setting the stage for a frantic, somewhat controversial finish. Following Panarin’s goal and the failed challenge, the game went to overtime, where MacKinnon delivered as the hero.

Next Game

The Avalanche (20-2-6) finished off a back-to-back on Sunday as they square off against Trevor Zegras and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-8-3) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. local time.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.