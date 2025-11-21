The Landeskog Effect Powers Avalanche Dominance

DENVER — At the outset of training camp, Jared Bednar told reporters that having captain Gabe Landeskog available for a full season would make “a huge difference.” A little more than two months later, Bednar is reiterating that very point as his Colorado Avalanche continue to set the pace for the entire league. Colorado remains the NHL’s top team and is now riding a seven-game winning streak after Thursday’s 6–3 victory over the New York Rangers at Ball Arena.

Avs Fight Back, Dominate Down The Stretch

Colorado didn’t get off to a great start. J.T. Miller, who scored two of New York’s three goals on the night, opened the scoring on a Rangers power play just 2:26 into the first period, finishing a seamless tic-tac-toe sequence from Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad with a tap in. Nathan MacKinnon pulled Colorado even at 1–1, swatting home a rebound off a Martin Nečas shot to surpass Peter Šťastný for the second-most points in Avalanche franchise history.

Cale Makar had one of the most beautiful wraparound tallies you'll ever see.

But it didn’t take long for the Rangers to pull back ahead as the Avs struggled in the early stages with puck control, allowing for New York to go on a series of odd-man rushes. This allowed Sam Carrick to move the puck up the ice, and he set up Adam Edstrom for a redirect that went right over Scott Wedgewood to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead nearly four minutes into the second period.

After a long stretch marked by pronounced ebbs and flows, the Avalanche finally caught a break in their own zone when Artemi Panarin lost control of the puck. MacKinnon seized the opportunity, carrying it up the ice before sliding a pass to Nečas, who then fed Makar for one of the most exquisite wraparounds you’ll see at any level of hockey, knotting the game at 2 entering the final period.

Despite a second J.T. Miller goal in the third period, the rest of the frame was essentially one-way traffic, as the Avalanche operated in lockstep to overwhelm New York with a four-goal onslaught. Colorado cashed in on a power-play strike from Brock Nelson, saw MacKinnon notch his second of the night, and sealed the win with empty-netters from Makar and Ross Colton.

Just when it looked as though the Avalanche might be in for a fight, they snuffed out any suspense—again—for the seventh straight game. With the win, Colorado becomes only the fourth team in NHL history to suffer just one regulation loss through its first 20 contests, joining the 1927–28 Montreal Canadiens (15-1-4), the 1979–80 Philadelphia Flyers (16-1-3), and the 2012–13 Chicago Blackhawks (17-0-3). Now, the Avalanche (14-1-5) take their place on that rarefied list. But of the previous four teams, only the Blackhawks wound up winning the Stanley Cup at the end of the season. Perhaps we should make room for the Avalanche, but time will tell. But one thing is clear, it’s the leadership on this team that is making an impact.

Leadership Matters

There have been stretches this season when the Avalanche have looked vulnerable, yet somehow, they always manage to claw their way back and pile up goals in bursts. After wins, Landeskog often reminds reporters that the performance was far from perfect, then calmly walks through the adjustments and refinements that allowed Colorado to clean up its mistakes.

He isn’t overly emotional or theatrical. He’s simply himself—a steadying, understated presence. And that demeanor has long served this team well. It carried them through the 48-point heartbreak of the 2016–17 season, through multiple years of playoff disappointment, and ultimately to the summit with their 2022 Stanley Cup championship.

For the past three seasons, the Avalanche have been forced to navigate without that presence as Landeskog recovered from major knee surgery. His absence was palpable. But now that he’s back—and now that Colorado has bolstered its depth while its superstars continue to perform at elite levels—the Avalanche look more dangerous than ever.

“It’s the focus of the whole entire group,” Bednar said at the post-game press conference. “If we get off track or things aren’t going the way we want it to go, the leadership group has done a nice job of getting guys back on track and focusing on the right things.

“The message on the bench is not just coming from the coaches; it’s coming from the players and what needs to be done and what we can do better in certain areas. And on top of that, I like the way they’re delivering that message, too. It’s not just yelling and screaming, it’s delivered the right way, and guys are taking accountability if they’re making mistakes and moving on to the next play.”

The Landeskog Effect

The way Bednar talks about the team’s growing cohesion only strengthens the idea that Landeskog’s influence is making a meaningful impact. When The Hockey News asked him how the leadership dynamic had changed without Landeskog in the room, and whether the absence led to more yelling than constructive feedback, Bednar didn’t hesitate to draw a clear contrast.

“(Landeskog) certainly has a calming effect on the room,” he explained. “He’s a very well-respected guy for obvious reasons. Everyone has their own leadership style, but Landy seems to complement all the other leaders that we have in the room, or they complement his leadership style.

“He’s the first one to recognize things and when he’s saying (something), everyone listens. His delivery is perfect; he’s going to deliver the message the right way. Other guys can sit back, relax a little bit more, and keep going about their business, but still leading. It’s just that when your captain is in the room, it’s more of a calming influence than we have without him.”

