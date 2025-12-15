Top Avalanche Prospect Could Be Bednar’s Next Experiment

Few prospects blend vision, speed, and creativity like Mikhail Gulyayev.

He has been the undisputed top defensive prospect in the Colorado Avalanche system since the team selected him 31st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft—and it’s easy to see why. Gulyayev is an offensively gifted defenseman whose style perfectly complements Colorado’s identity: fast-paced, aggressive in transition, and unafraid to push play up the ice. His skating forms the foundation of his game—he covers ground effortlessly, closes gaps with speed, and handles the puck with confidence and relentless persistence.

That offensive skill set was showcased in an unusual way during Avangard Omsk’s preseason run at the Blinov Cup, when Gulyayev was briefly deployed as a forward. The move was a deliberate developmental decision, aimed at sharpening his offensive instincts and improving his comfort in high-traffic areas. Skating up front, the 20-year-old scored twice, which opened a lot of eyes. Although Avangard ultimately fell to Severstal in a 4–3 shootout, Gulyayev was the most impactful players on the ice. The experiment has sparked some early curiosity about whether his offensive ceiling could resemble a reverse Brent Burns trajectory, even if defense is where his heart truly lies.

Why Gulyayev Could Switch Positions

As it stands, the Avalanche have a surplus of defensemen, and Gulyayev is not yet ready for the NHL. By the time he is prepared to step into a lineup, Colorado’s blue line will likely look very different. Despite a relatively modest frame by KHL standards—5-foot-10 and roughly 172 pounds—the Avalanche selected Gulyayev for his versatile skill set, most notably his skating, edgework, and ability to seamlessly turn defense into offense. This profile is no accident; it reflects the organizational identity that Colorado has cultivated and maintained for nearly a decade.

Another defining pillar of the Avalanche over that stretch has been their offensive depth, and it’s worth noting that elite production doesn’t always follow conventional paths. Take Brent Burns, for example—now 11th all-time in points among NHL defensemen—who didn’t start his career on the blue line. Selected 20th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Burns was originally drafted as a right winger after leading the OHL’s Brampton Battalion in playoff scoring during the 2002–03 season. It wasn’t until he turned pro that then–Wild head coach Jacques Lemaire converted him to defense—a move that ultimately reshaped his career and left a lasting mark on NHL history. Watching what Jared Bednar has been doing in recent games, it’s intriguing to imagine what adjustments he might unveil once Gulyayev is ready for the big stage.

Bednar: The Coaching Scientist

Last Thursday, when the Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 4–2 at Ball Arena, Bednar experimented by giving Gavin Brindley shifts on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen. He liked what he saw so much that, when Colorado faced the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Brindley started the game on the top line, with both him and Martin Necas rotating between lines at various points during the contest.

Bednar addressed the Gavin Brindley question immediately.

Some Avalanche fans even criticized the move on social media, though they may have overlooked that these types of experiments are nothing new.

In fact, similar adjustments have occurred over the last couple of games. On the road against Nashville, Gabe Landeskog was lifted from the third line to the second line, Valeri Nichushkin joined Jack Drury and Olofsson on the third line, and Ross Colton shifted from the third line to the second line as a left winger.

If Bednar weren’t an elite-level coach, he would probably make a great scientist. He is constantly exploring new ways to improve the product, and his calm, level-headed approach has consistently benefited those around him.

Now consider the perspective of Gulyayev, who is eyeing an NHL debut as early as next season. Injuries are an inevitable part of the game, and flexibility can be invaluable. Suppose Gulyayev officially joins the roster as a defenseman—hypothetically, of course—and Joel Kiviranta suffers a lower-body injury. In that case, Gulyayev could seamlessly shift up to forward and maintain his dynamic impact.

Alternatively, imagine Bednar channeling a Jacques Lemaire–style approach by starting Gulyayev at forward. If Devon Toews then sustains an upper-body injury, the solution is simple: move Gulyayev back to defense and reconfigure the lines.

Bednar clearly possesses a vast strategic repertoire, and when Gulyayev eventually arrives in the NHL, don’t be surprised to witness a Shohei Ohtani–esque versatility from this young prospect. He appears capable of excelling at virtually any position—goalie excluded, of course.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.