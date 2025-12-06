Tristen Nielsen Recalled to Avalanche Before Key Matchup with Rangers

The Colorado Avalanche have recalled Tristen Nielsen ahead of Friday morning’s matchup against the New York Rangers, the team announced.

Nielsen, 25, has now been called up three times this season. His NHL debut came on November 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by another call-up on November 20 for a clash with the Rangers. He impressed head coach Jared Bednar enough to earn two additional appearances, facing the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks. In those outings, Nielsen averaged nearly seven minutes of ice time and notched his first career point on November 23 against Chicago, helping the Avalanche secure a 1-0 victory.

Why Nielsen Was Recalled

That’s a fair question, and at this time, there’s no official word. The reason could be anything, but we don’t want to speculate. The Hockey News will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

About Nielsen

A native of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Nielsen played an instrumental role in the Abbotsford Canucks’ 2025 Calder Cup triumph. During the 2024-25 campaign, he tallied 28 points across 67 regular-season games and added nine more in 24 playoff contests, marking career highs for postseason production. His five playoff goals tied for fifth on the Abbotsford roster, underscoring his ability to contribute in high-stakes moments.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 192 pounds, Nielsen has steadily cultivated a reputation as a reliable and versatile forward since turning professional ahead of the 2021-22 season. He spent four seasons with Abbotsford before joining the Avalanche organization, amassing 122 points—55 goals and 67 assists—in 238 AHL regular-season games, alongside 17 points in 36 Calder Cup playoff appearances. Nielsen signed an entry-level contract with Vancouver in 2023 after posting a career-high 41 points in 64 AHL games the previous season and has recorded double-digit goal totals in each of his last four campaigns.

Nielsen is approaching a point-per-game pace this season for the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche AHL affiliate. He has recorded 15 points, with 10 goals and 5 assists in 18 games, highlighting his underrated scoring touch.

The Game

The Avalanche (19-2-6) face the New York Rangers (15-12-2) at the iconic Madison Square Garden, coming off just their second regulation loss of the season. Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. local time.

