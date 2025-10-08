Should Cam Atkinson's jersey get raised to the rafters?

Now that the Blue Jackets are bringing back Cam Atkinson for a one-day contract so that he can officially retire as a Blue Jacket following a 13-year NHL career, should the organization go one step further and retire his jersey?

According to the Blue Jackets, Atkinson is "among the franchise’s all-time leaders in numerous statistical categories, ranking second in points (Rick Nash-547), goals (Nash-289), game-winning goals (42; Nash-44) and shots on goal (1,883; Nash-2,278), while standing third in power play goals (42), fourth in power play points (95) and fifth in assists."

