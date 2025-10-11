Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets play the Minnesota Wild tonight at Grand Casino Arena.
The first game of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets didn't go as they had planned, but being beaten by the Nashville Predators is a normal thing. Now they travel to Minnesota to play a Wild team that thrashed the St. Louis Blues 5-0 in game one of their season in St. Louis.
The Blue Jackets could only muster a single goal against Juuse Saros, who was looking to have a comeback year. Now, they will most likely get to play another hot goalie in Filip Gustavsson, who shut down the Blues. Playing their first two games on the road against teams that are hosting their first home game of the season is never an easy thing to do, but for some reason, the CBJ seem to have to do it every year.
Columbus has to put some goals in the net, plain and simple. Against Nashville, they put 38 shots on goal, so it's not like they didn't try.
Blue Jackets Stats
Wild Stats
Series History vs. The Wild
Who To Watch For The Wild
CBJ Player Notes vs. Wild
Injuries - None
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Let us know what you think below.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
More From THNCleveland Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Butcher The Cleveland Monsters have announced that they've signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year AHL contract. Butcher has played 275 career NHL games. Former Blue Jackets Forward Signs With Edmonton Oilers The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic. Cleveland Monster's 2025-26 Leadership Group Named The Cleveland Monster's have announced their leadership group for 2025-26 AHL season.