Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets play the Minnesota Wild tonight at Grand Casino Arena.

The first game of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets didn't go as they had planned, but being beaten by the Nashville Predators is a normal thing. Now they travel to Minnesota to play a Wild team that thrashed the St. Louis Blues 5-0 in game one of their season in St. Louis.

The Blue Jackets could only muster a single goal against Juuse Saros, who was looking to have a comeback year. Now, they will most likely get to play another hot goalie in Filip Gustavsson, who shut down the Blues. Playing their first two games on the road against teams that are hosting their first home game of the season is never an easy thing to do, but for some reason, the CBJ seem to have to do it every year.

Columbus has to put some goals in the net, plain and simple. Against Nashville, they put 38 shots on goal, so it's not like they didn't try.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 0.0% - 19th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 75% - 17th in NHL

Goals For - 1 - 25th in NHL.

Goals Against - 2 - 9th in NHL

Wild Stats

Power Play – 33.3% - 4th in NHL

Penalty Kill – 100% - 1st in NHL

Goals For - 5 - 2nd in NHL

Goals Against – 0 - 1st in NHL

Series History vs. The Wild

Columbus is 32-28-1-7 all-time, and 13-17-0-5 at Grand Casino Arena.

The CBJ went 0-2 against the Wild last season.

The Blue Jackets are 6-4-2 in the last 12 games in Minnesota.

Columbus has an all-time PK of 83.3% against the Wild.

Who To Watch For The Wild

Kirill Kaprizov has 10 points in 7 career games against the CBJ. He also has 3 assists in one game this season.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with 2 goals through one game.

Filip Gustavsson recorded a shutout in the first game of the season.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Wild

Cole Sillinger has 6 points in 8 games against the Wild.

Zach Werenski has 6 points in 13 games vs. Minnesota.

Boone Jenner has 3 points in 15 games against the Wild.

Injuries - None

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

