Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Nashville Predators (0 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets open the season tonight against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It's both teams' first game of the season.
The good news is that the 2025-26 season starts tonight. The bad news is that the CBJ cannot win in Nashville. The Jackets are just 9-36-1-7 at Bridgestone Arena. Yes, you read that right. Nine wins in 53 games spanning 24 seasons.
If there's one silver lining, it's that the CBJ managed to snag a point in the game in Nashville last season, which was an OT loss. That's the first time that's happened since the 18-19 season.
The Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back after a dreadful 24-25 season, so look for them to try to bury the Blue Jackets in this one.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are healthy and ready to roll.
Blue Jackets Stats (24-25)
Predators Stats (24-25)
Series History vs. The Predators
Who To Watch For The Predators
CBJ Player Notes vs. Predators
Injuries - NONE
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Let us know what you think below.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
More From THNCleveland Monster's 2025-26 Leadership Group Named The Cleveland Monster's have announced their leadership group for 2025-26 AHL season. Cam Atkinson To Officially Retire As A Blue Jacket The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cam Atkinson have formally announced that the forward will retire from the NHL on Thursday, October 16. He will sign a one-day contract with Columbus and thus end his NHL career. 2025-26 Metro Division Standings Predictions Well, it's here. The 2025-26 season has officially kicked off. This year's version of the Metropolitan Division has people all over wondering how it will shake out. Some people think the Metro is the weakest it's ever been, while some people think it'll be ultra-competitive despite the apparent weaknesses.