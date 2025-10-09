Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Nashville Predators (0 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets open the season tonight against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It's both teams' first game of the season.

The good news is that the 2025-26 season starts tonight. The bad news is that the CBJ cannot win in Nashville. The Jackets are just 9-36-1-7 at Bridgestone Arena. Yes, you read that right. Nine wins in 53 games spanning 24 seasons.

If there's one silver lining, it's that the CBJ managed to snag a point in the game in Nashville last season, which was an OT loss. That's the first time that's happened since the 18-19 season.

The Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back after a dreadful 24-25 season, so look for them to try to bury the Blue Jackets in this one.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are healthy and ready to roll.

Blue Jackets Stats (24-25)

Power Play - 19.5% - 22nd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 76.9% - 22nd in NHL

Goals For - 267 - 8th - 3.26 GPG - 7th

Goals Against - 266 - 25th - 3.26 GPG - 25th

Predators Stats (24-25)

Power Play – 21.9% - 18th in NHL

Penalty Kill – 81.5% - 8th in NHL

Goals For - 2.59 GPG – 31st

Goals Against – 3.34 GPG – 27th

Series History vs. The Predators

Columbus is 32-57-1-13 all-time against the Predators, and 9-36-1-7 at Bridgestone Arena.

The CBJ went 1-0-1 vs. the Preds last season, marking the first time since 2018-18 that the Jackets have earned points in both games of the season series.

The home team in the series has gone 16-3-1 in the last 20 matchups since Apr. 7, 2018.

Who To Watch For The Predators

Steven Stamkos had 27 goals and 53 points last season. He also has 40 points in 34 career games against Columbus.

Filip Forsberg led the Preds last season with 31 goals and 76 points.

Juuse Saros went 20-31-6 with a SV% of .895 last season.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Predators

Kirill Marchenko has 5 points in 5 career games against the Preds, including a hat trick.

Zach Werenski had 82 points in 81 games last season.

Adam Fantilli scored 31 goals and totaled 54 points in his sophomore season.

Injuries - NONE

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

