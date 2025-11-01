Columbus Blue Jackets (12 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (8 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the St. Louis Blues into Nationwide Arena for the one and only time this season.
The Blues come into Columbus a struggling team, and the Blue Jackets are hot, so this game could go either way. The Blues have lost six straight games and will be desperate to get this win.
St. Louis has started their season 3-6-2 and are dead last in the Central Division, and that's one division that you absolutely do not want to fall behind in, or you'll get buried quick. After 11 games, the Blues sit 10 points behind Colorado and have a goal differential of -16. They haven't played well at all, so they'll be looking to stop the CBJ hot streak.
The Jackets are riding high after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. That win pushed the Jackets win streak to three games. The Jackets are only 2-3 at home and need to start picking up some more wins. Conversely, the Blues are 2-2 on the road, so something will need to give.
The Blue Jackets are 6th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 17th in the NHL.
Blue Jackets Stats
Blues Stats
Series History vs. Blues
Who To Watch For The Blues
CBJ Player Notes vs. Blues
Injuries - None on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 11
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.