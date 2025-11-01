Columbus Blue Jackets (12 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (8 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the St. Louis Blues into Nationwide Arena for the one and only time this season.

The Blues come into Columbus a struggling team, and the Blue Jackets are hot, so this game could go either way. The Blues have lost six straight games and will be desperate to get this win.

St. Louis has started their season 3-6-2 and are dead last in the Central Division, and that's one division that you absolutely do not want to fall behind in, or you'll get buried quick. After 11 games, the Blues sit 10 points behind Colorado and have a goal differential of -16. They haven't played well at all, so they'll be looking to stop the CBJ hot streak.

The Jackets are riding high after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. That win pushed the Jackets win streak to three games. The Jackets are only 2-3 at home and need to start picking up some more wins. Conversely, the Blues are 2-2 on the road, so something will need to give.

The Blue Jackets are 6th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 17th in the NHL.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 17.4% - 23rd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 65.6% - 28th in NHL

Goals For - 34 - 18th in NHL

Goals Against - 31 - 14th in NHL

Blues Stats

Power Play - 25.0% - 11th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 70.0% - 26th in NHL

Goals For - 32 - 20th in NHL

Goals Against - 47 - 30th in NHL

Series History vs. Blues

Columbus is 37-42-3-13, and 24-16-2-5 at home all-time vs. the Blues.

The CBJ have won 4 straight in the series and are 11-7-2 in the last 20 games.

The Blue Jackets are 8-3-1 in the last 12 games against the Blues at NWA.

The Jackets went 2-0 vs. the Blues last season.

Who To Watch For The Blues

Jake Neighbours leads the Blues with 6 goals.

Jordan Kyrou Leads the team with 8 points.

Jordan Binnington is 2-4-2 with a SV% of .860. His last start was on October 30th against Vancouver.

Joel Hofer is 1-2-0 with a SV% of .793. His last start was on October 27th against Pittsburgh.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Blues

Zach Werenski has 8 points in 15 games against the Blues.

Boone Jenner has 8 points in 17 career games vs. St. Louis.

Sean Monahan has 19 points in 27 games.

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Back tightness - Missed 2 games

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 11

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.