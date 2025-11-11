Columbus Blue Jackets (15 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (18 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken come into this game sitting third in the Pacific Division with 18 points. There 4-4-2 in their last 10, and since November 1st, they're 2-2-1. For their standards, they're in a bit of a slump.

But their slump doesn't compare to the Blue Jackets slump, who are 0-3-1 on their current five game trip. I know what you're thinking - "I can't wait until this team comes home." Don't get comfortable, because after a brief three game homestand, they're right back on the road for four more games. And those games won't be easy at all.

There's nothing left to say. Just win a game.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 13.9% - 31st in NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.4% - 28th in NHL

Goals For - 47 - 19th in NHL

Goals Against - 50 - 19th in NHL

Kraken Stats

Power Play - 19.6% - 15th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 69.2% - 30th in NHL

Goals For - 30 - 30th in NHL

Goals Against - 43 - 10th in NHL

Series History vs. Kraken

Columbus is 3-5 all-time, and 2-2 on the road vs. Seattle.

The Jackets are 1-5 in the last six against the Kraken.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Kraken last season.

Who To Watch For The Kraken

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 5 goals and 11 points.

Vince Dunn and Matty Beniers are tied with 7 assists.

Joey Daccord is 6-2-3 with a SV% of .900. His last start was on November 5th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Kraken

Zach Werenski has 3 points in 5 career games vs. Seattle.

Sean Monahan has 4 points in 7 games.

Boone Jenner has 2 points in 5 career games vs. the Kraken.

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 7 games - IR

Miles Wood - Illness

Cole Sillinger - Illness

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 19

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

