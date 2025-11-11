Columbus Blue Jackets (15 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (18 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Kraken come into this game sitting third in the Pacific Division with 18 points. There 4-4-2 in their last 10, and since November 1st, they're 2-2-1. For their standards, they're in a bit of a slump.
But their slump doesn't compare to the Blue Jackets slump, who are 0-3-1 on their current five game trip. I know what you're thinking - "I can't wait until this team comes home." Don't get comfortable, because after a brief three game homestand, they're right back on the road for four more games. And those games won't be easy at all.
There's nothing left to say. Just win a game.
Blue Jackets Stats
Kraken Stats
Series History vs. Kraken
Who To Watch For The Kraken
CBJ Player Notes vs. Kraken
Injuries - Gudbranson on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 19
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
