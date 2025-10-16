Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets host the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener.
The Jackets have the unfortunate pleasure of hosting the top team in the NHL tonight. The Avs come into Columbus sporting a 3-0-1 record and a high-powered offense, which is a surprise to exactly no one.
Nathan MacKinnon is, of course, the highest scorer and leading point getter with 8 points, but newcomer Martin Nečas has 8 points as well, so losing Mikko Rantanen seems like less of a blow so far. The Avs' power play is kind of lacking right now, but the CBJ's PK better be halfway decent tonight, or it's going to be a long one.
The Jackets, on the other hand, come into the game playing like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. There are a few constants to talk about, though.
The Blue Jackets are 1-2 on the season.
Blue Jackets Stats
Avalanche Stats
Series History vs. Avs
Who To Watch For The Avs
CBJ Player Notes vs. Avs
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 1
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Let us know what you think below.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
More From THNCannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Last night, the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the New Jersey Devils in their home opener. Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson Out With Upper-Body Injury Columbus Blue Jackets' defensemen Erik Gudbranson has been ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Former Blue Jackets Forward Scores First NHL Goal Last night, former Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Gavin Brindley scored his first NHL goal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.