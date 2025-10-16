Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets host the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener.

The Jackets have the unfortunate pleasure of hosting the top team in the NHL tonight. The Avs come into Columbus sporting a 3-0-1 record and a high-powered offense, which is a surprise to exactly no one.

Nathan MacKinnon is, of course, the highest scorer and leading point getter with 8 points, but newcomer Martin Nečas has 8 points as well, so losing Mikko Rantanen seems like less of a blow so far. The Avs' power play is kind of lacking right now, but the CBJ's PK better be halfway decent tonight, or it's going to be a long one.

The Jackets, on the other hand, come into the game playing like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. There are a few constants to talk about, though.

The Jackets' special teams have been really bad. The power play is 1/9 so far, which is normal. But the PK is what's hurting this team, to the tune of 7/14. You cannot give up 7 power-play goals in three games and be successful, especially against this Colorado juggernaut. Kirill Marchenko has four goals, including a hat trick. Many people expect him to drop 50 this season, and if he keeps this pace up, it just might happen.

The Blue Jackets are 1-2 on the season.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 11.1% - 24th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 50% - 32nd in NHL

Goals For - 10 - 21st in NHL

Goals Against - 9 - T-4th in NHL

Avalanche Stats

Power Play - 15.8% - 19th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 83.3 - 15th in NHL

Goals For - 13 - T-4th in NHL

Goals Against - 7 - T-2nd in NHL

Series History vs. Avs

Columbus is 24-39-1-5 all-time, and 12-18-1-3 at home vs. the Avs.

Blue Jackets are 7-5-3 against Colorado in the last 15 home games.

The Jackets went 1-1 vs. the Avs last season.

Who To Watch For The Avs

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avs with four goals and 8 points.

Martin Nečas leads the team with 5 assists and 8 points.

Scott Wedgewood is 3-0-1 with a SV% of .935.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Avs

Charlie Coyle has 27 points in 40 games against the Avs.

Sean Monahan has 28 career points in 27 games.

Zach Werenski has 8 points in 16 games vs. Colorado.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Day to day - Upper Body Injury

Miles Wood - Upper Body Injury - Will be out for at least a week

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 1

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

