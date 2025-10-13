Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener.
The home opener for Columbus is always a great event. Before, during, and after the game is always a fun time in the arena district. I encourage you to attend.
Now for the game. The Blue Jackets seem to always have a hard time winning against the Devils, so this one could be tough. The CBJ are coming in off a crazy game in Minnesota, where they gave up four power play goals and took 8, yes 8, penalties. That cannot happen again if they stand a chance against the NJD.
The Devils come into Columbus having beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3 on Saturday. Connor Brown scored a pair of goals in the win. Jacob Markstrom has started both games for New Jersey so far and expect him to get the nod in favor of Jake Allen tonight.
CBJ defenseman Erik Gudbranson took a hard shot from Marcus Foligno that sent him from the game on Saturday night. We'll find out later if he can go, or if Jake Christiansen will need to step in.
Blue Jackets Stats
Devils Stats
Series History vs. The Devils
Who To Watch For The Devils
CBJ Player Notes vs. Devils
Injuries - None
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
