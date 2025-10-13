Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener.

The home opener for Columbus is always a great event. Before, during, and after the game is always a fun time in the arena district. I encourage you to attend.

Now for the game. The Blue Jackets seem to always have a hard time winning against the Devils, so this one could be tough. The CBJ are coming in off a crazy game in Minnesota, where they gave up four power play goals and took 8, yes 8, penalties. That cannot happen again if they stand a chance against the NJD.

The Devils come into Columbus having beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3 on Saturday. Connor Brown scored a pair of goals in the win. Jacob Markstrom has started both games for New Jersey so far and expect him to get the nod in favor of Jake Allen tonight.

CBJ defenseman Erik Gudbranson took a hard shot from Marcus Foligno that sent him from the game on Saturday night. We'll find out later if he can go, or if Jake Christiansen will need to step in.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 25% - 9th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 58.3% - 30th in NHL

Goals For - 8 - T-4th in NHL

Goals Against - 6 - T-2nd in NHL

Devils Stats

Power Play - 0% - 28th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 85.7% - 12th in NHL

Goals For - 8 - T-4th in NHL

Goals Against - 9 - T-7th in NHL

Series History vs. The Devils

Columbus is 29-21-1-3, and 17-11-0 at home all-time vs. New Jersey

The Blue Jackets went 1-2 vs. the Devils last season, and lost the only game played at NWA.

The CBJ have killed 27 of the last 30 Devils power plays over the last 14 games at NWA.

Who To Watch For The Devils

Luke Hughes leads the Devils through two games in assists and points with 4.

Jesper Bratt leads NJD with two goals.

Jacob Markstrom is 1-1 with an .837 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Devils

Sean Monahan has 25 points in 20 career games against NJD.

Zach Werenski has 9 points in 24 games against the Devils.

Boone Jenner has 20 points in 36 games against New Jersey

Injuries - None

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

