Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning into Nationwide Arena tonight.

The Tampa Bay Lightning might be coming into Columbus at just the right time for the sluggish CBJ. Tampa is 1-2-2 on the season and has lost its last two games in overtime, including last night in Detroit.

Superstar Nikita Kucherov did not play last night due to illness, and as of this morning, his availability is unknown. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started and lost the game against the Red Wings, so we can assume the start will go to Jonas Johansson, who has actually been the better of the two goalies so far this season. If Kucherov and Vasilevskiy both don't go for the Lightning, the Blue Jackets will have dodged a massive bullet.

The Blue Jackets have their own issues, though, with scoring being one of them. Outside of the Wild game, the CBJ have struggled to score, but with Tampa struggling to keep pucks out of their net, this could be the game needed for Columbus to break out. The Blue Jackets typically play very well against the Bolts at home, so this could be the right time to take on Tampa.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 9.1% - 30th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 53.3% - 32nd in NHL

Goals For - 11 - 23rd in NHL / 2.75 per game

Goals Against - 13 - 5th in NHL / 3.25 per game

Lightning Stats

Power Play - 23.1 - 10th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 89.5 10th in NHL

Goals For - 13 - 20th in NHL / 3.25 per game

Goals Against - 16 - 25th in NHL / 4.0 per game

Series History vs. Lightning

Columbus is 16-29-1-6 all-time, and 11-12-1-2 at home vs. the Bolts.

The Jackets are 5-4-2 in the last 11 games vs. Tampa at home.

The CBJ went 1-2-0 against the Lightning last season.

Who To Watch For The Lighting

Nikita Kucherov has 47 points in 30 career games against the Jackets. He did not play on Friday night due to illness, and his status is questionable for Saturday.

Jake Guentzel leads the team with 4 assists and 5 points.

Jonas Johansson is 1-0 with a SV% of .909% this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-2-1 with an .870 SV%. He started on Friday, so it's assumed he will not play tonight.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Lightning

Zach Werenski has 20 points in 24 career games against the Lightning.

Boone Jenner has 12 points in 28 games vs. Tampa Bay.

Sean Monahan has 15 points in 19 games against the Bolts.

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body

Miles Wood - Upper Body

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 3

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN

2025 Blue Jackets Draft Pick Jackson Smith Scores First Collegiate Goal

Jackson Smith, a 2025 first-round pick for the CBJ, scored his first collegiate goal tonight.

Blue Jackets Prospect Cayden Lindstrom Scores his First Collegiate Goal

Cayden Lindstrom is finally on the score sheet for the Spartans.

Blue Jackets & Maple Leafs Could Swap Scoring Wingers

The rumour mill is heating up! The Maple Leafs eye a trade, while the Blue Jackets seek offensive spark. Could Robertson and Chinakhov be on the move?