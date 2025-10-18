Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning into Nationwide Arena tonight.
The Tampa Bay Lightning might be coming into Columbus at just the right time for the sluggish CBJ. Tampa is 1-2-2 on the season and has lost its last two games in overtime, including last night in Detroit.
Superstar Nikita Kucherov did not play last night due to illness, and as of this morning, his availability is unknown. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started and lost the game against the Red Wings, so we can assume the start will go to Jonas Johansson, who has actually been the better of the two goalies so far this season. If Kucherov and Vasilevskiy both don't go for the Lightning, the Blue Jackets will have dodged a massive bullet.
The Blue Jackets have their own issues, though, with scoring being one of them. Outside of the Wild game, the CBJ have struggled to score, but with Tampa struggling to keep pucks out of their net, this could be the game needed for Columbus to break out. The Blue Jackets typically play very well against the Bolts at home, so this could be the right time to take on Tampa.
Injuries - None on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 3
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
