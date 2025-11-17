Columbus Blue Jackets (20 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (22 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to face the Montréal Canadiens.
The Montréal Canadiens come into this game a struggling team, having lost five out of their last 6 games. Their last win came back on November 8th against Utah and have been outscored 15-3 during their current three game losing streak. The Habs will also be without Kirby Dach for 4-6 weeks after breaking his foot.
The Jackets are fresh off a shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night, but have earned points in their last four games. Despite the Western Canada trip that left them beaten four straight games, they're still just two points out of a wild card spot and two points out of third in the Metro. They're currently 7th in the Metro with 20 points.
Columbus gave up a power play goal to the Rangers on Saturday, but before that, the CBJ had only given up a single PP goal in the 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, their PK is running at 90.0%.
The power play is still mired in 30th in the NHL. The players have changed, the coaches have changed, but the power play stays the same. Weird.
Blue Jackets Stats
Canadiens Stats
Series History vs. The Canadiens
Who To Watch For The Canadiens
CBJ Player Notes vs. Canadiens
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 24
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
