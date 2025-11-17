Columbus Blue Jackets (20 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (22 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to face the Montréal Canadiens.

The Montréal Canadiens come into this game a struggling team, having lost five out of their last 6 games. Their last win came back on November 8th against Utah and have been outscored 15-3 during their current three game losing streak. The Habs will also be without Kirby Dach for 4-6 weeks after breaking his foot.

The Jackets are fresh off a shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night, but have earned points in their last four games. Despite the Western Canada trip that left them beaten four straight games, they're still just two points out of a wild card spot and two points out of third in the Metro. They're currently 7th in the Metro with 20 points.

Columbus gave up a power play goal to the Rangers on Saturday, but before that, the CBJ had only given up a single PP goal in the 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, their PK is running at 90.0%.

The power play is still mired in 30th in the NHL. The players have changed, the coaches have changed, but the power play stays the same. Weird.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 14.6% - 30th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 73.9% - 26th in NHL

Goals For - 54 - 21st in NHL

Goals Against - 56 - 18th in NHL

Canadiens Stats

Power Play - 15.2% - 28th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.6% - 11th in NHL

Goals For - 60 - 11th in NHL

Goals Against - 61 -23rd in NHL

Series History vs. The Canadiens

Columbus is 21-17-1-5 all-time, and 11-7-0-2 at home vs. Montréal.

The Jackets are 8-5-3 in the last 16 vs. the Habs.

The CBJ went 1-1-1 vs. the Canadiens last season.

Who To Watch For The Canadiens

Cole Caufield leads the team with 12 goals.

Nick Suzuki leads the Habs with 17 assists and 21 points.

Goalie Jakub Dobeš is the confirmed starter. He is 6-1-1 with a .901 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Canadiens

Zach Werenski has 16 points in 21 career games against the Canadiens.

Charlie Coyle has 20 points in 28 games.

Sean Monahan has 22 points in 28 games vs. Montréal

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 10 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 24

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.