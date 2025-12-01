Columbus Blue Jackets (27 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (33 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road at Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils at 7 pm.

The New Jersey Devils come into this game with the CBJ 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and have won 3 of their last 4. They have a 16-8-1 record and sit atop the Metro with 33 points.

The Blue Jackets must find a way to get points in every game. They had a not-so-great November by going 5-5-5. Somehow, though, they're only six points back of Jersey, and could make up ground tonight. In fact, had they not blown so many leads, they could actually be sitting up top with New Jersey in the Metro.

Of the 15 games they played in November, they lost third-period leads in seven of them, yes, seven. They went 2-1-4 in those seven games, with the two wins coming by way of a shootout. Columbus only managed two regulation wins in November, and yet they're somehow not completely out of the race.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 15.5% - 27th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.4% - 27th in the NHL

Goals For - 70 - 26th in the NHL

Goals Against - 81 - 22nd in the NHL

Devils Stats

Power Play - 23.8% - 7th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 83.3% - 8th in the NHL

Goals For - 78 - 11th in the NHL

Goals Against - 74 - 14th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Devils

Columbus is 29-22-1-3 all-time, and 12-10-1-3 at home vs. New Jersey.

The Jackets are 2-8-1 in the last 11 against the Devils overall.

The CBJ are 0-1 against the Devils this season.

Who To Watch For The Devils

Dawson Mercer leads the Devils with 10 goals.

Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey with 19 assists and 24 points.

Goalie Jake Allen is 8-4-0 with a SV% of .919.

Jacob Markstrom is 7-4-1 with a SV% of .874.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Devils

Zach Werenski has a stat line of 4-5-9 in 25 games vs. the Devils.

Charlie Coyle has 9 points in 35 career games.

Sean Monahan has 25 points in 21 games against New Jersey.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 17 games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 9 Games - IR - Could return this week

Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 3 Game - Day to day.

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 2 Game - No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 43

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.