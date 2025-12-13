Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 PM.

Vegas Golden Knights - 15-6-9 - 39 Points - 5-2-3 in the last 10 - 1st in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 13-11-6 - 32 Points - 3-3-4 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 20.0% - 14th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.8% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 90 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 108 - 30th in the NHL

Golden Knights Stats

Power Play - 24.5% - 7th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.6% - 13th in the NHL

Goals For - 92 - 17th in the NHL

Goals Against - 85 - 12th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Golden Knights

Columbus is 7-6-0-1 all-time, and 4-2-0-1 at home vs. Vegas.

The Jackets are 3-3-1 against Ottawa in the last 7 home games.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Knights last season.

Who To Watch For The Golden Knights

Tomáš Hertl leads Vegas with 13 goals.

Jack Eichel leads the VGK with 28 assists and 40 points.

Akira Schmid is 11-2-4 with a SV% of .903. His last start was on December 11th.

Goalie Carter Hart is 2-0-1 with a SV% of .889. His last start was on December 9th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Golden Knights

Zach Werenski has 8 points in 12 games against Vegas.

Kirill Marchenko has 4 points in 5 games.

Sean Monahan has 7 points in 16 games vs. the Golden Knights.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 23 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 8 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 61

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

