Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (6 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit American Airlines Center to play against the Dallas Stars tonight. It'll be their one and only trip to The Big D this season.

The Blue Jackets need to be extremely careful tonight in Dallas. Why, you ask? Because the Stars are coming into this game having lost their last two games against the Blues and Canucks, and they're going to want to punish the CBJ for it. Dallas has a power play that's hitting at a rate of 33.3%, which is good enough for 2nd in the entire league. Meanwhile, the Jackets have the worst PK at 55.6%. So, something has to give.

The bottom line is that the Blue Jackets need to score goals in some fashion if they stand a chance of winning any of these games. They've been getting good play from the goalies; now they need to help them out and score some goals.

Columbus will again be without the services of Erik Gudbranson and Miles Wood. Gudbranson suffered a minor concussion against the Wild in game two of the season but is skating and could be back this weekend. Wood, however, is expected to be out a tad longer after taking a high stick against the Devils.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 7.7% - 32nd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 55.6% - 32nd in NHL

Goals For - 14 - 30th in NHL / 2.80 per game

Goals Against - 15 - 5th in NHL / 3.00 per game

Stars Stats

Power Play - 33.3% - 2nd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.2% - 25th in NHL

Goals For - 18 - 9th in NHL / 3.60 per game

Goals Against - 18 - 18th in NHL / 3.60 per game

Series History vs. Stars

Columbus is 33-36-0-7 all-time, and 15-20-0-2 on the road vs. the Stars.

The Jackets are 4-8-1 in the last 13 games vs. Dallas and have lost 6 of the last 7 in Dallas.

The CBJ went 1-1-0 against the Stars last season.

Who To Watch For The Stars

Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with 7 points.

Wyatt Johnston leads Dallas with 4 goals.

Jake Oettinger is 3-1-0 with a .905 SV%

CBJ Player Notes vs. Stars

Zach Werenski has 12 points in 19 career games vs. Dallas.

Boone Jenner has 9 points in 23 games against the Stars.

Charlie Coyle has a total of 18 points in 38 games vs. the Stars.

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Day to day

Miles Wood - Upper Body - Day to day

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 5

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

