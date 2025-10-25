Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season. This is the first of two games in Pittsburgh this season.

Columbus is heading into hostile territory tonight, and into an Arena they just can't seem to win in - PPG Paints Arena. The Blue Jackets won last year in Pitt for the first time in a zillion years, and people didn't know what to think.

This season, Jackets fans expect to whoop up on a Pens team that many picked to finished not only dead last in the Metro, but dead last in the entire NHL. The storyline has already been written by most people, and it reads, "The Pittsburgh Penguins win the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery." The Gavin McKenna Sweepstakes are all but set in stone, or so we thought.

The Penguins come into this game tied with three other teams for second in Metro and have won four straight games. Two of the teams they beat were LA and Florida, and they did so soundly.

Elder statesmen Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are up to their old tricks and must've drunk from the fountain of youth. Malkin leads the team in assists and points, while Crosby leads the Pens in goals and has 11 points.

So, if you thought the Blue Jackets were going to march into Pittsburgh and take advantage of an old Pens team, you're wrong.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 16.7% - T-24th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 60.0% - 32nd in NHL

Goals For - 20 - T-26th in NHL

Goals Against - 21 - T-5th in NHL

Penguins Stats

Power Play - 33.3% - 1st in NHL

Penalty Kill - 76.0% - 17th in NHL

Goals For - 28 - 5th in NHL

Goals Against - 19 - T-4th in NHL

Series History vs. Penguins

Columbus is 18-30-0-9, and 5-19-0-5 on the road all-time against the Pens.

The CBJ are 4-4-1 in the last 9 against Pittsburgh.

The Jackets went 2-1 vs. the Pens last season, winning their first season series since 2016-17.

Who To Watch For The Penguins

Evgeni Malkin leads the team with 10 assists and 12 points.

Sidney Crosby leads the Pens with 6 goals.

Goalie Tristan Jarry is 3-1-0 with a SV% of .921.

Arturs Silovs is 3-1-0 with a .919 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Penguins

Charlie Coyle has 20 points in 34 career games vs. the Pens.

Boone Jenner has 14 points in 33 games.

Zach Werenski has 13 points in 21 games against Pittsburgh.

Injuries - None on IR

Miles Wood - 4 Games Missed - Eye Injury - Skating

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 8

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

