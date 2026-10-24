Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16 pts) Game Preview

Valeri Nichushkin has posted 4-2-6 in his past 7 games against Vegas while notching 6-4-10 in 24 career matchups.

Charlie Coyle has registered 5-7-12 in 17 career games against Vegas, with 1-3-4 in his last five matchups against the club, as well as posting 2-6-8 in 10 career games when playing on home ice.

Conor Garland has tallied 7-12-19 with four multi-point performances in 28 career matchups against the Golden Knights, including assists in back-to-back games (0-2-2).

Matthew Knies has notched all career points in the form of multi- assist outings (0-2-2) in his last two games against the club (six career GP).

Cole Sillinger has collected 4-2-6 in nine career games against Vegas, with points in two of his past three contests overall (1-1-2).