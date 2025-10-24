Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (10 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Washington Capitals into Nationwide Arena for the first of two meetings in Columbus this season.
Another game against the Caps, another chance for Alexander Ovechkin to make history. Ovi is currently sitting at 898 career goals and is in a scoring slump. How do you break a slump? Visit Nationwide Arena. Ovechkin could easily score two goals and become the only NHL player to ever reach 900 goals.
The Jackets are coming off a beatdown of the Stars in Dallas. Special teams were perfect in that game, scoring on both PP tries and stopping both of the Stars power plays.
The Jackets goalies are playing like their lives are depending on it. Jet Greaves currently has a SV% of .928, while Elvis Merzļikins is sporting a .927 SV%. Elvis only allowed a single goal on 22 Dallas shots. The Columbus defense has been really stingy too, especially the last few games.
The Blue Jackets are currently 8th in the Metro, 13th in the East, and 27th in the NHL.
Blue Jackets Stats
Capitals Stats
Series History vs. Capitals
Who To Watch For The Capitals
CBJ Player Notes vs. Capitals
Injuries - None on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 7
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
