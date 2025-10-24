Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (10 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Washington Capitals into Nationwide Arena for the first of two meetings in Columbus this season.

Another game against the Caps, another chance for Alexander Ovechkin to make history. Ovi is currently sitting at 898 career goals and is in a scoring slump. How do you break a slump? Visit Nationwide Arena. Ovechkin could easily score two goals and become the only NHL player to ever reach 900 goals.

The Jackets are coming off a beatdown of the Stars in Dallas. Special teams were perfect in that game, scoring on both PP tries and stopping both of the Stars power plays.

The Jackets goalies are playing like their lives are depending on it. Jet Greaves currently has a SV% of .928, while Elvis Merzļikins is sporting a .927 SV%. Elvis only allowed a single goal on 22 Dallas shots. The Columbus defense has been really stingy too, especially the last few games.

The Blue Jackets are currently 8th in the Metro, 13th in the East, and 27th in the NHL.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 20.0% - 18th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 60.0% - 32nd in NHL

Goals For - 19 - T-9th in NHL

Goals Against - 16 - T-3rd in NHL

Capitals Stats

Power Play - 18.2% - 21st in NHL

Penalty Kill - 70.6% - 26th in NHL

Goals For - 21 - T-7th in NHL

Goals Against - 13 - 1st in NHL

Series History vs. Capitals

Columbus is 21-26-1-10, and 11-12-0-6 at home all-time against the Caps.

The CBJ are 2-0-1 vs. the Caps in the last three.

The Blue Jackets have killed off 16-of-18 Washington power play chances in the past 10 games.

Who To Watch For The Capitals

Tom Wilson leads the Caps with 4 goals and 10 points.

Dylan Strome leads Washington with 7 assists.

Alex Ovechkin only has a goal and 5 points.

Goalie Logan Thompson is 4-1-0 with a .927 SV%.

Charlie Lindgren is 1-1-0 with a .932 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Capitals

Kent Johnson has 6 points in 8 career games vs. the Caps.

Boone Jenner has 12 points in 33 games.

Zach Werenski has 11 points in 25 games against Washington.

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - 4 Games Missed - Concussion - Could play tonight.

Miles Wood - 3 Games Missed - Eye Injury - Skating

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 7

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

