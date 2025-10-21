    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Dallas Stars

    The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Dallas to take on the Stars tonight.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (6 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (6 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 33-36-0-7 all-time, and 15-20-0-2 on the road vs. the Stars.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

    Scratches: Dysin Mayo

    Injuries - None on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Day to day
    • Miles Wood - Upper Body - Day to day

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 5

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

