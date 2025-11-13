Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Edmonton Oilers

Columbus Blue Jackets (17 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 27-37-3-3 all-time, and 18-13-3-1 at home vs. Edmonton.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Luca Del Bel Belluz - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill MArchenko

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 8 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 20

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. John Buccigross will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

