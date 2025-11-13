    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Edmonton Oilers

    Jason Newland
    Nov 13, 2025, 15:07
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Edmonton Oilers

    Jason Newland
    Nov 13, 2025, 15:07
    Jason Newland
    Nov 13, 2025, 15:07
    Updated at: Nov 13, 2025, 15:07

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (17 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (17 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 27-37-3-3 all-time, and 18-13-3-1 at home vs. Edmonton.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Luca Del Bel Belluz - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill MArchenko

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

    Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 8 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 20

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. John Buccigross will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

    Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

    Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

    Let us know what you think below.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

    THN.com/free