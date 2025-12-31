    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

    Jason Newland
    Dec 31, 2025, 15:40
    Jason Newland
    Dec 31, 2025, 15:40
    Updated at: Dec 31, 2025, 15:40

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to take on the New Jersey Devils in the final game of the 2025 calendar year.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (40 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (42 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (40 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (42 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 30-22-1-3 all-time, and 17-12-0-0 at home vs. New Jersey.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Dmitri Voronkov - Cole Sillinger - Kent Johnson

    Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Miles Wood - Brendan Gaunce - Zach Aston-Reese

    Defense

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro

    Jake Christiansen - Dysin Mayo

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Brendan Smith(injured), Sean Monahan(injured) 

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 30 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Zach Werenski - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - IR
    • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 80

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

    Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

    Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

    Let us know what you think below.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

    Image