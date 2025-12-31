Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

Columbus Blue Jackets (40 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (42 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 30-22-1-3 all-time, and 17-12-0-0 at home vs. New Jersey.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov - Cole Sillinger - Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood - Brendan Gaunce - Zach Aston-Reese

Defense

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro

Jake Christiansen - Dysin Mayo

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Brendan Smith(injured), Sean Monahan(injured)

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 30 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Zach Werenski - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - IR

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 80

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

