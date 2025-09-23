Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Preseason Game #3 Preview/Lines

The Blue Jackets will play their third preseason game on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The game will start at 7 PM.

The CBJ are looking for another good outing from their goalies, but this time they'll need to score to make it look even better.

The Sabres will be letting some of their big dogs run tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo Sabres.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Mikael Pyyhtiä - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Hudson Fasching

Oiva Keskinen - Brendan Gaunce - Roman Ahcan

Ryland Mosley - Max McCue - Riley Bezeau

Defenseman

Jake Christiansen - Charlie Elick

Daemon Hunt - Christian Jaros

Stanislav Svozil - Dysin Mayo

Starter: Ivan Fedotov - Zach Sawchenko

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be streamed on the CBJ APP and on BlueJackets.com. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Blue Jackets Blanked By Buffalo In Preseason Game #2

The Blue Jackets were held scoreless by Buffalo goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi in the first game of a home-and-home series with the Sabres on Monday night.

Blue Jackets Prospect Eyeing Opening Night Roster Spot

With NHL training camps in full swing, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a big season in front of them. The offseason did not bring a ton of changes, but it still feels like there is room for a few prospects to push for an opening-night spot. And even if they do not make it right away, there is one player in particular fans should be watching closely.

Blue Jackets Forward Named Among Best Under-The-Radar Signings

The Columbus Blue Jackets could have one of the league’s best under-the-radar signings from this past offseason.