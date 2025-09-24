Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preseason Game #4 Preview/Lines

The Blue Jackets welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to Nationwide Arena tonight for preseason game #4. This will be the CBJ's fourth game in four nights.

CBJ fans will also get their first look at newcomer Charlie Coyle, as he will be suiting up for the first time. Sean Monahan, Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski, and Dante Fabbro are all making their preseason debuts as well.

James Malatesta, Mikael Pyyhtiä, Jake Christiansen, and Daemon Hunt will all be playing in their third preseason game so far. All of these players are considered to be the ones who would be some of the first callups should they need it.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Yegor Chinakhov - Charlie Coyle - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Luca Pinelli - Hunter McKown - James Malatesta

Defenseman

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Jake Christiansen - Brendan Smith

Daemon Hunt - Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm

Starter: Jet Greaves - Nolan Lalonde

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be streamed on the CBJ APP and on BlueJackets.com. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Former Blue Jackets Forward To Be Inducted Into Syracuse Crunch Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zenon Konopka has been named to the Syracuse Crunch Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Blue Jackets Trim Training Camp Roster By Four Players

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced four cuts to their 2025 training camp roster.

Blue Jackets Prospect Eyeing Opening Night Roster Spot

With NHL training camps in full swing, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a big season in front of them. The offseason did not bring a ton of changes, but it still feels like there is room for a few prospects to push for an opening-night spot. And even if they do not make it right away, there is one player in particular fans should be watching closely.