Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preseason Game #5 Preview/Lines

The Blue Jackets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight for preseason game #5. The CBJ are 2-2 on the preseason and beat the Pens 4-1 on Wednesday.

Elvis Merzļikins will have an interesting lineup in front of him, and Merzļikins is set to play the entire game in Pittsburgh. He'll have two NHL regulars on his defense, and three forwards will play, who have regular NHL experience.

The Penguins, highlighted by Marc-André Fleury, will have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Erik Karlsson also playing.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Sillinger - Del Bel Belluz - Chinakhov

Malatesta - Gaunce - Olivier

Pyyhtiä - Williams - Fasching

Pinelli - Keskinen - McCue

Defenseman

Christiansen - Gudbranson

Smith - Hunt

Svozil - Ceulemans

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be streamed on the CBJ APP and on BlueJackets.com. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Per Report: Ivan Fedotov Put On Waivers

Per Chris Johnson of TSN and The Athletic, goalie Ivan Fedotov was placed on waivers today by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Injury Report: Jordan Dumais Expected To Miss Three Weeks

Per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, young forward Jordan Dumais is expected to miss the start of the season.

18 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #18

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 18 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #18.