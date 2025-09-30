Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals Preseason Game #6 Preview/Lines

The Washington Capitals are in town to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in what will be preseason game #6 for the CBJ. The Jackets are 2-3 so far in the preseason.

The Blue Jackets will ice an NHL lineup tonight, which will include the return of young defenseman Denton Mateychuk. Mateychuk was being held out due to a groin strain.

Per Team Reporter Jeff Svoboda, Marchenko was missing from practice this morning and is not listed to play tonight against Washington. Head Coach Dean Evason said Marchenko is "banged up."

Alex Ovechkin did not travel with Washington for tonight's game.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Yegor Chinakhov

Boone Jenner - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundström - Miles Wood

Defenseman

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves - Ivan Fedotov

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be streamed on the CBJ APP and on BlueJackets.com. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

More From THN Columbus

Mike Babcock Returning To Coaching?

One of the most controversial coaches in hockey might be looking for a comeback.

Blue Jackets' Prospect Accomplishes Memorable Feat Against Penguins

A hockey player gets the chance to accomplish many things over their career. Their first goal, first game, first fight, making the playoffs, and winning the Stanley Cup are among the biggest accomplishments. However, for Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz, he can also add scoring on future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury for the final time.

Blue Jackets Announce More Cuts To Training Camp Roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced more cuts to their training camp roster. Yesterday, the cut more than a dozen players and now, not even 24 hours later they have made more.