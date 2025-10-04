Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals Preseason Game #7 Preview/Lines

The 2025 Columbus Blue Jackets preseason concludes tonight against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

This will be the last tune-up before the regular season kicks off on Thursday, October 9th, against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan didn't travel with the team.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Yegor Chinakhov - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Adam Fantilli - Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundström - Miles Wood

Defenseman

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be streamed on the CBJ APP and on BlueJackets.com. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

More From THN Columbus

9 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: David Výborný

David Výborný was drafted in 1993 by the Edmonton Oilers but never played a single game for them. When he did come to North America, he played in 76 games for the Cape Breton Oilers of the AHL. He showed his flash by scoring 23 goals and grabbing 61 points. After one season in the AHL, Výborný headed back to Europe until 2000.

Blue Jackets Lose Daemon Hunt To Waivers

Chris Johnson of TSN has reported that the Minnesota Wild have claimed Daemon Hunt off the waiver wire from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Jackets were hoping he'd clear so he could return to Cleveland, but sadly, that didn't happen.