11 Days Until Opening Nights At NWA: The History Of Jersey #11

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 11 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #11.

Let's take a look.

Kevin Dineen - 2001-2003 - Drafted by Hartford in 1982.

A CBJ Original, Dineen played 129 games for the Jackets and had 29 points in the early days of the franchise. He appeared in only four games in the 2002–03 season with Columbus, and on November 5, 2002, he retired from playing. In 1188 career games, Dineen recorded 355 goals and 760 points while registering 2229 penalty minutes.

After retiring, he joined the Blue Jackets front office as a Pro Scout and later as an assistant. General Manager. He was the head coach of the AHL's Portland Pirates for six seasons before being hired as the head coach of the Florida Panthers. After two and a half seasons in Florida, he was fired and hired as an assistant by the Chicago Blackhawks. He has since been a head coach for the San Diego Gulls and the Utica Comets of the AHL. After starting the 24-25 season 0-8-0-1, Dineen was fired on November 6th, 2024.

Craig MacDonald - 2009 - Drafted by Hartford in 1996.

MacDonald played eight games as a Jacket in 08-09 and had two points. He never played another NHL game after his time in Columbus.

He left for Germany in 2009 and retired in 2013.

Chris Clark - 2010 - Drafted by Calgary in 1994.

Clark played 89 games for Columbus and had 20 points. He never played another NHL game after Columbus.

After retiring from the NHL, he was hired by the Blue Jackets as a Scout. He later moved into the position of Development Coach and did that for 8 years. In 2019, he was promoted to the positions of Director of Player Personnel for Columbus and General Manager of the Cleveland Monsters, and he still holds those positions today. In 2023, he was also named General Manager of Team USA for the World Championships.

Matt Calvert - 2011-2018 - Drafted by Columbus in 2008.

Calvert played 416 games as a Jacket and had 149 points. Known as a player who was not afraid to step in front of a puck or lay a huge hit, Calvert personified what it was to be a Columbus Blue Jacket. Calvert was loved by all fans for his toughness and for being a great person.

Forced to retire in 2021 due to medical issues, he co-founded CAL Sports Management, where he is the Director of Recruitment and Development.

Kevin Stenlund - 2019-2022 - Drafted by Columbus in 2015.

The big Swede played 71 games as a Blue Jacket and had 20 points. He is currently playing for the Utah Hockey Club, but last season won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers alongside former CBJ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Elite prospects described Stenlund as "An intelligent, big-bodied center with superb puck handling ability. His greatest asset is his mature mindset: he thinks the game at a high level. Plays a simplified, complete game and doesn't make low-percentage plays. Uses his edges well at a level that suits his style of play - physical and hard to play against; that being said, there is still room for improvement in his skating and first three strides. Protects the puck well."

Unfortunately, it didn't work out for Stenlund in Columbus, which is a shame.

Adam Fantilli - 2024 - Drafted by Columbus in 2023.

After suffering a brutal skate cut in 2024, he was forced to miss the rest of the season. He scored 12 goals and totaled 27 points.

Last season, Fantilli got off to a bit of a slow start but really turned it on as the season went on. He would finish the season tied for the team lead with 31 goals. He also chipped in 23 assists and totaled 54 points.

This season, Fantilli is expected to take yet another step and become the dominating two-way player everyone thinks he can be. With the tutelage of Boone Jenner and Sean Monahan, he should be able to continue to grow into the face of the franchise.

Luke Kunin - 2025 - Drafted by Minnesota in 2016.

Kunin played 12 games for Columbus after being traded from the San Jose Sharks at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. He failed to register a point in 12 games.

As a free agent, Kunin signed with the Florida Panthers in August on a one-year deal.

There are 11 days until opening night at NWA.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

After that, the Blue Jackets will open the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

Blue Jackets Place Christián Jaroš On Waivers To Terminate Contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Christián Jaroš on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

Former Blue Jacket Christián Jaroš Rumored To Be Signing In Europe

Well, it didn't take long for Christián Jaroš to get a job.