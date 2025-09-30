13 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #13

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 13 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #13.

Nikolai Zherdev - 2004-2008 - Drafted by Columbus in 2003.

Nikolai Zherdev was supposed to be a great player for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but that didn't happen, and it got messy. Zherdev would only play 283 games for the CBJ and totaled 181 points. After he had a season where he scored 26 goals and 61 points, that would be the end of his Blue Jacket career.

On September 28, 2006, he agreed to a $7.5 million, three-year contract with Columbus, but was traded to the New York Rangers on July 2, 2008, in exchange for Fedor Tyutin and Christian Bäckman.

In 2009, he left for Russia, effectively ending his NHL Career. He did come back to play for Philadelphia in 2010-11, but would return home to Russia once again the following season. He remained in Europe, playing in Russia, Latvia, Slovakia, Italy, and Belarus.

Zherdev hasn't played since 2024 and is considered retired.

Cam Atkinson - 2012-2021 - Drafted by Columbus in 2008.

Cam Atkinson was born in Riverside, CT. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-8, 176-pound winger had a good career at Boston College. He scored 68 goals and totaled 124 points. He spent parts of three seasons in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons, playing in 89 games and scoring 49 goals, totaling 87 points. The Blue Jackets eventually gave him his NHL chance, being called up during the 2012-13 season. Atkinson never looked back. He went on to play 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets and made his mark both on and off the ice.

Atkinson scored 213 goals for the CBJ and ended his Blue Jacket career with a total of 402 points. His 213 goals are good enough 2nd all-time in Columbus History. His 189 assists are 4th all-time, and the 402 points are 2nd behind Rick Nash. He finished with 42 PPG (2nd), and 16 SHG. His 16 SHG are #1 all-time in the CBJ record books. Atkinson played 627 games in Columbus which is 2nd all-time.

Off the ice, Cam Atkinson founded the Force Network Fund, which donates money to military and first responder organizations. He has also donated money to a local hockey bar outside of Nationwide Arena to help save them during the COVID-19 Pandemic and bought CBJ fans tickets to games while standing in line. For as much as Atkinson is loved on the ice, he is loved just as much off of it as well.

Kent Johnson - 2022 - Drafted by Columbus in 2021.

In the 22-23 season, Johnson mainly played wing but got to play some center as well. Due to all the injuries the CBJ had, Johnson was moved up and down the line-up and seemed to transition well. He played 79 games last season, which was second on the team in games played. In his rookie season, he scored 16 goals and had 40 points. Johnson chipped in with five power-play goals and seven power-play assists. Even though he finished 5th in rookie scoring, Johnson managed to get no votes. While his teammate Kirill Marchenko did get one 3rd place vote.

After a sophomore slump in 2023-24, Johnson had a tremendous year last season. He scored 24 goals, totaled 57 points, and 13 special teams points. In his 3-year career, he has scored 46 goals and totaled 116 points.

Kent Johnson will be expected to keep growing and producing, and if he can keep taking those steps forward, the CBJ will be in a really good spot for years to come.

Johnny Gaudreau - 2023-2024 - Drafted by Calgary in 2011.

After signing with the Blue Jackets on July 13th, 2022, Gaudreau would play 161 games in two seasons with Columbus. He scored 33 goals and total 134 points.

The Blue Jackets and their fans were robbed of many more years of Johnny Hockey excellence on August 29th, 2024. The death of Johnny Gaudreau shook not only Columbus, but it also shook the entire hockey-loving world.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, and fans around the world refuse to let the memories of Johnny and Mathew Gaudreau be forgotten. For the last year, there have been countless charity events for different foundations and organizations all around North America.

Love Live Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

There are 13 days left until opening night at Nationwide Arena.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

* Games in bold are home games *

After that, the Blue Jackets will open the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

