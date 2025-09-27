16 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #16

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 16 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #16.

Let's take a look.

Mike Sillinger - 2002-2003 - Drafted by Detroit in 1989.

Sillinger is best known for playing for 12 different NHL teams and being traded nine times. He played 155 games for the CBJ and had 86 points. He retired in 2008 after playing 1089 games for 12 different teams.

Of course, nowadays, he's best known for being the father of Jackets forwards Cole and Owen Sillinger.

Alexander Svitov - 2004-2007 - Drafted by Tampa Bay in 2001.

Svitov played 105 games for the Jackets and had 26 points after being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning. After playing in Columbus, the former #3 overall pick never played another NHL game.

He returned to Russia, where he would play until 2022. Svitov is now an assistant coach for Avangard Omsk in the KHL.

Derick Brassard - 2008-2013 - Drafted by Columbus in 2006.

Brassard was drafted 6th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft. He totaled 169 points in 309 games playing for Columbus.

After playing over 1000 games for 10 different teams, Brassard retired in 2024. Brassard is a minority owner of the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Max Domi - 2021-2022 - Drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2012.

Domi played 107 games for the Jackets after coming over from the Montreal Canadiens in the Josh Anderson trade. He had 56 points for Columbus and then was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Since leaving Columbus, he's played for Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto. He's played for 7 teams in 10 seasons.

Brendan Gaunce - 2023-2024 - Drafted by Vancouver in 2012.

Gaunce played 59 games for the Jackets and had 12 points. He served as the Cleveland Monsters Captain in 23-24 and totaled 85 points for the Monsters over three seasons.

He signed with the AHL's Iowa Wild for the 2024-25 season and recorded 29 points. However, this summer, Gaunce was traded back to the Columbus organization in exchange for Cameron Butler. Gaunce should be one of the first NHL callups should the CBJ need a player.

There are 16 days left until opening night at NWA. Who's your favorite #16?

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

Per Report: Ivan Fedotov Put On Waivers

Per Chris Johnson of TSN and The Athletic, goalie Ivan Fedotov was placed on waivers today by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Injury Report: Jordan Dumais Expected To Miss Three Weeks

Per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, young forward Jordan Dumais is expected to miss the start of the season.

Blue Jackets' Werenski & Monahan Among Stars In FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Yesterday, Prime Video released the trailer for the second season of their FACEOFF: Inside the NHL docuseries.