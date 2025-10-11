2 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #2

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 2 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena.

Let's take a look at who wore 2, and where they are now

Anders Eriksson - 2004-2007 - Drafted by Detroit in 1993.

Eriksson played 145 games for Columbus and had 50 points after signing with Columbus in 2006.

He retired in 2011 after returning home to play in Sweden.

Kris Russell - 2008 - Drafted by Columbus in 2005.

Russell played 288 games in Columbus and had 79 points. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues on November 11, 2011, in exchange for Nikita Nikitin.

He went on to play 912 NHL games and total 254 points. After playing 6 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Russell retired in 2022.

Nate Guenin - 2011 - Drafted by the New York Rangers in 2002.

Guenin played 3 games for the Jackets and had zero points. After his time in Columbus, he went on to play for Anaheim and Colorado.

The former Ohio State Captain returned to the school and was an asst. coach for a season.

"Guenin is a defensive defenseman with a good reach. Enjoys playing a physical game and has the size to wreck opponents. Owns alright skating ability and a decent outlet pass." - Elite Prospects

Radek Martínek - 2012 - Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1999.

Martínek played 7 games for Columbus and had one goal. Martínek suffered a season-ending concussion against the Detroit Red Wings on October 21, 2011, and also lost teeth and broke his leg. He returned to the NHL in 2013 and played 26 more games before retiring.

"Martínek is a defenseman who plays a well-rounded game. Owns solid passing ability and a good slapper. However, he is very prone to injury." - Elite Prospects

Andrew Bodnarchuk - 2016 - Drafted by Boston in 2006.

Bodnarchuk played 16 games as a Blue Jacket and totaled two points.

He left for Europe in 2018 and still plays there today. Bodnarchuk plays in Germany's second-tier league, DEL2, for EC Kassel Huskies.

"Bodnarchuk is known as a defenseman with a solid all-around game. Moves the puck well and has a hard shot. A hard worker and quality teammate, he plays bigger than his size would indicate. Also has fine skating ability and agility." - Elite Prospects

Andrew Peeke - 2020-2024 - Drafted by Columbus in 2016.

Peeke played 218 games and totaled 42 points for Columbus before being traded to the Boston Bruins on March 8, 2024. Many CBJ fans were upset by this trade, seeing that former GM Jarmo Kekäläinen just signed him in September of 2022 to a three-year extension. He was traded during the first year of his new deal, and no one liked that.

Peeke played 76 games for the Bruins last season and provided some stability to a team that was otherwise having a terrible season.

Elite Prospects said of Peeke, "Big, mobile defenseman with great vision and hockey sense. Possesses a hard, accurate shot, but needs to use it more. Smooth skater but has room for improvement in his acceleration with the puck. Reads plays well in his own end and has a well-rounded understanding of the defensive game. Starting to play a gritty game, but that will take time to develop. Physical game is definitely ripening."

Jake Christiansen - 2025 - Undrafted out of West Vancouver, British Columbia.

Christiansen played in a career-high 68 games for Columbus last season and totaled 8 points. He has played 112 games over four years. Before last season, Christiansen spent most of his time playing for the Cleveland Monsters. He's currently the Monsters franchise leader for points by a defenseman.

Christiansen will most likely be the 6th/7th defenseman during the 25-26 season and is signed through 2027. So, he will be looking to have a couple of good years and earn a nice, big contract.

Jake Christiansen is a left-handed defenseman known for his offensive capabilities, particularly his puck-moving skills and shot, but also for needing to improve his defensive play. He's earned a spot in the Columbus Blue Jackets' top six due to his hard work—Christiansen's journey to the NHL involved going undrafted and spending over 200 games in the AHL. Christiansen is the Cleveland Monsters' all-time leading points producer by a defenseman.

There are 2 days until the Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice against the New Jersey Devils in the home opener. Game one against Nashville went just about as every game does when playing at Bridgestone Arena - a loss.

Now they take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at Grand Casino Arena, and will look to stop Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild, who shut out the Blues in their first game of the season.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Cleveland Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Butcher

The Cleveland Monsters have announced that they've signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year AHL contract. Butcher has played 275 career NHL games.

Former Blue Jacket Forward Jack Roslovic Signs With Edmonton

Late last night, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they have signed former CBJ forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The deal comes virtually at the last second before the season starts.

Cleveland Monster's 2025-26 Leadership Group Named

The Cleveland Monster's have announced their leadership group for 2025-26 AHL season.