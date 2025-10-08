2025-26 Metro Division Standings Predictions

Well, it's here. The 2025-26 season has officially kicked off. This year's version of the Metropolitan Division has people all over wondering how it will shake out. Some people think the Metro is the weakest it's ever been, while some people think it'll be ultra-competitive despite the apparent weaknesses.

Last night, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are predicted to finish last in the Metro by most people, shut out the New York Rangers at MSG by a score of 3-0. This could be one of "those" seasons. So, stay tuned and buckle up.

Spencer and I are going to take a crack at how we think the Metro Division will shake out.

Jason's Metro Predictions

Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders Pittsburgh Penguins

Spencer's Metro Predictions

Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders Washington Capitals New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins

So how do you think we did?

Personally, I think the Hurricanes do what Washington did last year and run away and hide in the Metro. The Capitals rode the Ovechkin wave last year, but this year, I feel like they will take a slight step back. As long as they have Ovi, he will push that team to be as good as they can.

Some national NHL guys have Columbus as high as third in the Metro, just as Spencer does. Now, while I feel like the Jackets will be improved again this year, I think the Devils will perform much better than last year and will put some space between them and the next two teams.

Can the Blue Jackets push through and make the playoffs? The answer to that question relies on two players - Elvis Merzļikins and Jet Greaves.

