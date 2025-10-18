2025 Blue Jackets Draft Pick Jackson Smith Scores First Collegiate Goal

2025 first round pick Jackson Smith has scored his first goal for the Penn State Nittany Lions tonight. Smith let loose a rocket from the point to tie the game against Long Island, a game that they once trailed by multiple goals.

Many CBJ fans wanted Don Waddell to take another player with their first, first round pick, but others who follow junior hockey knew that Jackson Smith was a gem of a pick.

Up Next: The Tampa Bay Lightning come to Columbus on Saturday night.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.