23 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #23

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 23 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #23.

Let's take a look at the most popular number in CBJ history. A number that has been worn by a record 15 players since 2000.

Kevin Dahl - 2001 - Drafted by the Montréal Canadiens in the 1988 draft.

Dahl played 4 games for the Jackets during the 2000-01 season and had 0 points. After his time in Columbus ended, he wouldn't play another NHL game.

The former Bowling Green State University Falcon played three years in Germany before finally retiring in 2004. He played for the Nürnberg Ice Tigers of the DEL before retiring.

Alexander Selivanov - 2001 - Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1994.

Selivanov played 59 games with the CBJ during the 2000 inaugural season. He scored 8 goals and totaled 19 points.

After the one season with Columbus, he left for his native Russia. He went on to play in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. He retired in 2012. Selivanov was married to Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito, who sadly passed away in January of 2012.

Derrick Walser - 2002-2007 - He was undrafted out of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Walser played 91 games for Columbus from 2001 to 2007. He totaled 29 points and never played another NHL game after leaving Columbus.

He would leave for Europe in 2004 and played two years in Germany before returning to North America for one year. He left again in 2008 and played in Russia, Germany, Switzerland, and England before retiring in 2017. He's currently an assistant coach with the Oshawa Generals.

Dick Tärnström - 2008 - Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1994.

Tärnström was traded on February 1, 2008, to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Curtis Glencross. He played 19 games with the CBJ and had 9 points.

After his one season in Columbus, he left for Europe, never to return. He played in Sweden until he was forced to retire in 2013 due to a neck injury. Nowadays, he's the Director of Youth Hockey for MB Hockey in Sweden.

Milan Jurčina - 2010 - Drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2001.

Jurčina was traded to the Blue Jackets from the Washington Capitals in the Jason Chimera trade in December of 2009. He only played 17 games before being traded back to the Caps in 2010. He left North America in 2012 and would play in various countries until he retired in 2022. He's spent the last two seasons as a European Scout for the Bruins.

Tom Sestito - 2010 - Drafted by Columbus in 2006.

Sestito played 13 games for Columbus over three seasons and had four points. He spent most of his time playing for the Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Falcons. On February 28, 2011, the Blue Jackets traded Sestito to the Philadelphia Flyers. He retired in 2018.

Sestito had a very bad reputation among players in the league and with the media. ESPN's Keith Olbermann called him a "talentless thug" and a "boxing hobo on skates." Olbermann also called Sestito "The Worst Person in the Sports World." Former NHLer John Scott said of Sestito, "I don’t like him. I have never liked him. I just don’t like how he plays the game."

Brett Lebda - 2012 - Undrafted out of Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Lebda was signed by Columbus on January 19, 2012. He would play 30 games for the CBJ. He would never play another NHL game and retired in 2013.

He's been head coaching various age groups for the Chicago Reapers.

Matt Frattin - 2014 - Drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2007.

On March 5, 2014, Frattin was traded to Columbus in exchange for Marion Gáborík. After playing only four games, he was traded back to the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2014.

He left for Europe in 2017 and would play until he retired in 2023.

Brian Gibbons - 2015 - Undrafted out of Braintree, Massachusetts.

On July 4, 2014, Gibbons signed with Columbus and would play 25 games. He left in free agency in 2015 and would play in the AHL and NHL until 2020.

In 2020, he left for Europe and played in Switzerland, Sweden, and Germany.

David Clarkson - 2016 - Undrafted out of Etobicoke, Ontario.

Clarkson only played 26 games in Columbus before a serious back injury derailed his career. His contract was then traded twice before he officially retired. Clarkson stayed in the Columbus area after retiring, coaching the Upper Arlington High School Hockey Team for a season.

These days, he owns the NAHL's Colorado Grit. The Grit is a Tier II junior team based in Greeley, Colorado. The Grit will not participate in league competition during the upcoming season, as per the NAHL, but could return next season. For 25-26, Clarkson will be the head coach for the Okanagan HA Colorado 13U AAA.

Ian Cole - 2018 - Drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2007.

Cole was traded to the Blue Jackets on February 26, 2018, from the Ottawa Senators. He only played 20 games as a Jacket before leaving in the summer of 2018.

The two-time Cup-winning defenseman has bounced around the league, but has landed in Utah, where he is signed to play in 25-26.

Stefan Matteau - 2020-2021 - Drafted by New Jersey in 2012.

He played 27 games for the Jackets over the course of two seasons. He spent most of his time playing for the Cleveland Monsters over three seasons, including last season as the Captain.

He retired at the end of last season and has been signed as an asst. coach for the Monsters for next season.

Brendan Gaunce - 2022 - Drafted by Vancouver in 2012.

He signed with Columbus on July 30, 2021, and then again on June 18, 2022. He played in a total of 50 games and had 12 points. He played mainly for the Monsters and captained the team in 23-24. On July 1, 2024, Gaunce left in free agency and signed with the Minnesota Wild.

Gaunce was traded back to the Columbus organization for Cameron Butler and has one year left on his contract.

Jake Christiansen - 2022 - Undrafted out of West Vancouver, British Columbia.

Christiansen played in a career-high 68 games for Columbus last season and totaled 8 points. He has played 112 games over four years. Before last season, Christiansen spent most of his time playing for the Cleveland Monsters. He's currently the Monsters franchise leader for points by a defenseman.

Christiansen will most likely be the 6th/7th defenseman during the 25-26 season and is signed through 2027. So, he will be looking to have a couple of good years and earn a nice, big contract.

Sean Monahan - 2025 -Drafted by Calgary in 2013.

On July 1, 2024, Monahan signed a five-year deal with the Blue Jackets, following his best friend, Johnny Gaudreau. Under unbelievably tough circumstances, Monahan had one of the best seasons of his career. Although he missed 28 games to a wrist injury, Monahan had 57 points in 54 games.

He comes back this season and looks to stay healthy, which, historically, is something that has been hard for the young Canadian. He has been a great leader and mentor for the young kids on the team, and became a fan favorite the second he stepped on the ice.

There are 23 days left until opening day at NWA.

