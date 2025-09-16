27 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #27

Kevin Dahl - 2001 - Drafted by the Montréal Canadiens in the 1988 draft.

Dahl played 4 games for the Jackets during the 2000-01 season and had 0 points. After his time in Columbus ended, he wouldn't play another NHL game.

The former Bowling Green State University Falcon played three years in Germany before finally retiring in 2004. He played for the Nürnberg Ice Tigers of the DEL before retiring.

Blake Sloan - 2001-2002 - Undrafted out of Park Ridge, Illinois.

Sloan played 74 games for the Jackets and had 10 points in parts of two seasons for Columbus, including the inaugural season.

He spent the last 8 years of his career playing in Sweden for a year, and in the DEL for the last seven.

Darren Van Impe - 2003 - Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1993.

He played 14 games for the Jackets during the 2002-03 season and had 2 points. He would never play another NHL after his time in Columbus.

He left for Europe in 2003, playing in Germany until 2008.

Manny Malhotra - 2004-2009 - Drafted by the New York Rangers in 1998.

Malhotra was the ultimate competitor. He played 344 games for Columbus and had 145 points from 2003 to 2009. After leaving Columbus, he would play another 7 seasons, including playing 23 games for the Lake Erie Monsters in 2015-16.

He retired after that last season and moved into coaching. After spending several years with the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, he was named head coach of the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks in 2024. In his first season as head coach, he led his team to a Calder Cup Championship.

Ryan Murray - 2014-2020 - Drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012.

Oh, what could have been with Ryan Murray. The former #2 overall pick in 2012 played 347 games for the CBJ and had 110 points. The oft-injured defenseman only played 82 games in a season once and played over 60 games only twice.

He won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and played for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022-23 season, but hasn't had a contract since.

Zac Dalpe - 2018 - Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2008.

The former Ohio State Buckeye forward played 25 games for the Jackets and had 4 career points. Where Dalpe made his money was in the AHL, playing for six different franchises, including five with the Cleveland Monsters.

Dalpe played in 133 games for the Monsters and had 100 points. For his career, he played 574 games and totaled 393 points. On July 7, 2025, Dalpe retired from hockey and was hired by the Seattle Kraken as a Development Coach.

Adam Boqvist - 2022-2024 - Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018.

Boqvist played 133 games for Columbus after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021. He was not offered a contract last summer by new GM Don Waddell and was allowed to sign elsewhere. He joined the Florida Panthers last season but was placed on waivers. The New York Islanders picked him up and would spend the rest of the season there. On May 30, 2025, the Islanders re-signed Boqvist to a one-year, $850,000 contract extension.

Zach Aston-Reese - 2025 - Undrafted out of Staten Island, New York.

On July 1, 2024, Aston-Reese signed a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas put him on waivers on October 7, 2024, and the Jackets swooped in and claimed him. He played in 79 games for Columbus last season and had 17 points. ZAR provided leadership and experience to a locker room trying to deal with the loss of Johnny Gaudreau.

Zach Aston-Reese is signed to a 1 year, $775,000 contract extension on January 13, 2025. Aston-Reese collaborated with the Gaudreau Family 5K to design the medals awarded to participants in the 5K.

Who is your favorite #27?

Blue Jackets’ 2025-26 Training Camp and Pre-Season

Next up is training camp, which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Camp will run until the pre-season begins and then transition directly into the full pre-season schedule. Here’s what the Blue Jackets have lined up so far.

After the first few days of camp, most rookies who received an invite will be cut and sent back to their junior teams. From there, the cuts will come more often as pre-season play gets underway.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

* Games in bold are home games *

After that, the Blue Jackets will open the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

