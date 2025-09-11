32 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #32

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 32 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #32.

Let's take a look.

Radim Bičánek - 2001-2002 - Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 1993.

Bičánek played 69 games for the Jackets and had 8 career points. He played for Columbus during the first two years of the franchise's existence but never played another NHL game after that.

He returned to Europe in 2004 and played there until he retired in 2016. He played at various levels of hockey in Czechia.

Kent McDonell - 2004 - McDonell was drafted twice. The Carolina Hurricanes drafted him in the 1997 draft, and then the Detroit Red Wings drafted him in the 6th round of the 1999 draft.

McDonell played two seasons for the franchise and totaled 32 games. He had just 3 career points. He never played another NHL game after his time in Columbus and finished his career in Europe. He played in Europe for 13 years and retired after playing in Norway, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Denmark.

Cale Hulse - 2006 - Drafted by the New Jersey in 1992.

Hulse played 27 games in Columbus during the 2005-06 season. He had 3 assists in those 27 games. On October 8, 2005, he was traded to the CBJ from the Coyotes along with Michael Rupp and Jason Chimera for Geoff Sanderson and Tim Jackman.

After going to Calgary during that same season and playing 12 games, he would retire after that season.

Mathieu Garon - 2010-2011 - Drafted by Montreal in 1996.

Garon played two seasons for the Blue Jackets after signing in Columbus on July 1, 2009. He had a record of 22-23-12 with a save % of .902%, and a GAA of 2.77.

After his time in Columbus, he played two years in Tampa Bay and then finished out his career playing one season in the KHL. His career SV% is .903 and a GAA of 2.83. He also has 144 career wins.

Cody Bass - 2012-2014 - Drafted by Ottawa in 2005.

Bass played a total of 15 games for the CBJ and had 1 career point. He signed with Columbus in 2011 and spent most of his time with the Springfield Falcons.

He would retire after the 2019 season. Bass spent 4 seasons as a pro scout for the Colorado Avalanche from 2019 to 2023.

Rene Bourque - 2015 - He was undrafted out of Lac La Biche, Alberta.

Bourque played 57 games for Columbus over two seasons. He totaled 7 goals and 12 points. He signed in Colorado for the 16-17 season, and then after one year, left for Sweden, where he would retire after one season.

Adam Cracknell - 2015 - Drafted by Calgary in 2004.

He played 17 games for the Jackets and had one career point after being claimed on waivers by Columbus on October 7, 2014.

In 2019, he left for the KHL and then Denmark before returning to North America in 2021. In 2024, he again left for Europe, this time signing with HK Poprad in Slovakia. He is signed to play with the for the 25-26 as well.

Jake Christiansen - 2022 - Undrafted out of West Vancouver, British Columbia.

Christiansen played in a career-high 68 games for Columbus last season and totaled 8 points. He has played 112 games over four years. Before last season, Christiansen spent most of his time playing for the Cleveland Monsters. He's currently the Monsters franchise leader for points by a defenseman.

Christiansen will most likely be the 6th/7th defenseman during the 25-26 season and is signed through 2027. So, he will be looking to have a couple of good years and earn a nice, big contract.

Jon Gillies - 2023 - Drafted by Calgary in 2012.

Gillies played 3 career games for the CBJ, going 1-1. He was traded to the CBJ on March 2, 2023, in exchange for Jakub Voráček and a pick. After taking the 23-24 season off, he came back and signed with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. He also played for the Orlando Sun Bears of the ECHL that same season.

He is signed to play for Orlando again for the 25-26 season.

Malcolm Subban - 2024 - Drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2012.

On March 8, 2024, the Blues traded Subban to the CBJ and sent him to Cleveland to help with their playoff push. He did start one game for the Jackets after being recalled and lost.

He played last season with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Belleville Sens of the AHL. He isn't retired but also hasn't signed on to play anywhere for 25-26.

With 32 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena, the anticipation for the season is in full swing. Take a look at the schedule of events below.

Blue Jackets Participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Blue Jackets will take part in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo from Thursday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 14. They’ll play three games and have one day off.

The schedule looks like this:

Thursday, Sept. 11 - 7 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils

Friday, Sept. 12 `- No Game Scheduled

Saturday, Sept. 13 - 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, Sept. 14 - 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Penguins

This will be the second year Columbus has participated in the Prospects Challenge. Before that, they played in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. As for the roster, it won’t be released until closer to the tournament.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

33 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #33

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 33 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #33.

Blue Jackets' GM Provides Update On Fantilli's Extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets' general manager Don Waddell has provided an update on their young star forward Adam Fantilli and his potential contract extension.

Former Cleveland Monster Signs PTO With Predators

Former Cleveland Monster Dylan Gambrell has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Nashville Predators, according to Anthony Di Marco.