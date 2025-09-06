37 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #37

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 37 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #37.

Let's take a look.

Mattias Timander - 2001-02 - Timander was drafted in the 9th round of the 1992 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.

Timander was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2000 NHL Expansion Draft. After playing for the Jackets during their first two years of existence, he was traded to the New York Islanders in 2002. He finished his CBJ career by playing in 154 games and totaling 22 points.

When the lock out of 2004-05 happened, Timander left for his home country of Sweden, where he played until he retired in May of 2013.

Darrel Scoville - 2003-04 - Scoville was undrafted out of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Scoville played in 10 games as a Blue Jacket during the 03-04 season and had 1 point. He spent the majority of his time playing for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

He left for Europe in 2005 and played the next five seasons in Poland. He then left and played a single season in Italy before retiring in 2011.

Joe Motzko - 2006-07 - Motzko was undrafted out of Bemidji, Minnesota.

After playing four years at St. Cloud St. University, the Columbus Blue Jackets signed Motzko. He would go on to play a total of 11 games for Columbus and total one point. He spent the majority of his time playing for the Syracuse Crunch, where he had back-to-back 60-point-plus seasons.

On January 26, 2007, He was traded by the Blue Jackets along with Mark Hartigan to the Anaheim Ducks for Curtis Glencross and Zenon Konopka.

In 2009, he would leave for Europe and play six seasons before retiring in 2016. He played in Germany, Poland, and Italy.

Darcy Campbell - 2007 - Campbell was undrafted out of Airdrie, Alberta.

Campbell was signed as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 19, 2007, and made his NHL debut on March 30th. That would be the only NHL game Campbell would play in.

On January 22, 2008, Campbell was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for Mark Rycroft. He would never play in another NHL game after leaving Columbus. From there, he would play in the AHL, ECHL, CHL, Finland, Czechia, Germany, and Italy.

He retired in 2014.

Sean Collins - 2015 - Collins was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets 7th round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

After Collins left Cornell University, he would spend the next three seasons playing for the AHL's Springfield Falcons. He got called up by Columbus a few times, totaling 19 games and three points.

On July 1, 2015, Collins left the Blue Jackets as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

In 2016, Collins left for Europe, where he's played ever since. He's played in the KHL, DEL, LIIGA, Switzerland, and the last three seasons in Austria. He is signed on to play his third season for Black Wings Linz in the ICEHL in Austria.

Markus Hännikäinen - 2018-19 - Hännikäinen was undrafted out of Helsinki, Finland.

Hännikäinen had signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 20, 2015. Over parts of four seasons, he played in 91 games for Columbus and had 15 points, which included 8 goals. He spent most of his time playing for the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters.

In February of 2020, Hännikäinen was traded by Blue Jackets to the Arizona Coyotes, ending his time with Columbus.

Hännikäinen left for his native Finland when the COVID pandemic hit and never returned. He's played in the KHL(Finland), DEL, SHL, and is signed with HC Litvínov in Czechia for 2025-26.

Cameron Butler - 2024 - Butler was undrafted out of Ottawa, Ontario.

Butler signed an ATO with the Cleveland Monsters late in the season of 22-23. On March 16, 2023, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He played in one career NHL game for the CBJ. In that game, he only played 54 seconds due to him arriving at the game just minutes before the start of the game after being called up from Cleveland due to a late Boone Jenner scratch.

He spent most of his time playing for the Monsters. After playing 37 games in 2024-25, Butler was traded to the Minnesota Wild on June 26, 2025, for ex-Monster Brendan Guance.

With 37 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena, the anticipation for the season is in full swing. Take a look at the schedule of events below.

Blue Jackets Participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Blue Jackets will take part in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo from Thursday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 14. They’ll play three games and have one day off.

The schedule looks like this:

Thursday, Sept. 11 7 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils

Friday, Sept. 12 `No Game Scheduled

Saturday, Sept. 13 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Penguins

This will be the second year Columbus has participated in the Prospects Challenge. Before that, they played in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. As for the roster, it won’t be released until closer to the tournament.

Blue Jackets’ 2025-26 Training Camp and Pre-Season

Next up is training camp, which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Camp will run until the pre-season begins and then transition directly into the full pre-season schedule. Here’s what the Blue Jackets have lined up so far.

After the first few days of camp, most rookies who received an invite will be cut and sent back to their junior teams. From there, the cuts will come more often as pre-season play gets underway.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

* Games in bold are home games *

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Podcast Makes Pledge To Donate To Gaudreau Family 5K

Fans around the world are trying to make sure that after one year later, the legacies of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continue to live on.

Columbus Clippers Wear Special Blue Jackets Jersey In Triple-A Baseball Game

Last night, the Cleveland Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, wore special Columbus Blue Jackets jerseys for a special CBJ Season Ticket Holder Event.

Blue Jackets Announce Fan Events For 25th Anniversary Season