38 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: Boone Jenner

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 38 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the captain of the Blue Jackets - Boone Jenner

It’s hard to believe Boone Jenner has been around since 2013. Seems like only yesterday he made his NHL debut for Columbus, but even back then, people knew he was going to be the captain of this team. On October 12, 2021, Jenner was named the 7th Captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He began his captaincy just a few days before the start of the 21-22 season. Jenner was born to lead and shows it. He's not a screamer on the bench, he's not overly dramatic, but his teammates listen to him and gets respect from players around the league.

Jenner is not the flashiest, most skilled forward on the ice, but he has a job and does it very well. He has played center for the last few years out of necessity, but his true position is on the wing. The lack of a franchise center has forced Jenner to play on the top line with guys like Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine, and even Artemi Panarin at times. Although he has played the part asked, he’s much better suited rumbling down the wing. And more importantly, he will protect his teammates. And during some years when it seemed almost no one on this team would do that, Jenner stepped up and did that job as well.

Jenner has done just about everything for this team in his career, but recently, he’s been tasked with playing center. He typically has a good faceoff percentage, which is why you’ll routinely see him take the opening faceoff at the start of overtime, and then hustle off the ice so a skilled forward can jump on. The lack of a puck-moving, offensively skilled center has forced Jenner to play exclusively at the top of the lineup. Now, while I’m sure Jenner loved playing with Gaudreau and Laine, he could be more valuable as the second or third-line center, or even on the wing, but this is no secret to fans.

Last season, he played in only 26 games due to a shoulder injury. But when he came back into the lineup, it was like he didn't miss any time. He scored 7 goals, totaled 19 points, and chipped in two power play goals. His faceoff % was also 51.2%. Not too shabby for missing all that time. Jenner started his comeback on the wing but was almost immediately moved back to center when Cole Sillinger fell to injury. So, that was short-lived. But as the CBJ started to get guys like Sillinger and Monahan back, he was moved back to the wing.

The Blue Jackets drafted Adam Fantilli a few seasons ago, the player everyone thinks can and will be the top center this franchise has craved for 25 years. Fantilli didn't play a full season in his rookie year due to injury, but in his second season, he took off, scoring over 30 goals and catching fire down the stretch to help the Jackets push towards a playoff spot. But Boone Jenner missed most of the season, playing in only 26 games, and a lot of people thought Fantilli would be on his own. That couldn't be further from the truth. Jenner continued to be around the team, even though he was injured. That is very valuable to the young guys on the team. Jenner is a leader.

In terms of on the ice, Fantilli had a faceoff % of over 50%, just like Jenner. But that was in college; now it’s time to take on the NHL centers who have become wizards at winning faceoffs. Fantilli is scrappy and won’t hesitate to mix it up with the other team, just like Jenner. They both stand 6-foot-2, they both play heavy and will hit other players, and they both can score goals. These are similarities that are hard to overlook. Adam Fantilli should be learning as much as he can from Jenner. If you take these skills and combine them with how gifted Fantilli is offensively, Fantilli could be an absolute force in the league.

Boone Jenner is going into year four of a four-year contract he signed in July of 2021. Many people have wondered what the CBJ will do with Jenner, but I wouldn't pencil him in for any trade deadline deals just yet. Jenner has stated he wants to stay in Columbus, and GM Don Waddell has also said that he's this team's Captain and is a valuable piece of this puzzle.

Jenner sits atop the CBJ record books for most seasons played with 12, and most games played at 741. He's third all-time in goals (199), 6th in assists (184), and 4th in points with 383. Jenner is also second all-time with 43 power play goals and third with 7 short-handed goals.

Jenner is an all-time Blue Jacket and deserves to win. Let's hope that's with Columbus.

