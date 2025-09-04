39 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #39

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 39 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #39.

Let's take a look.

Mike Pandolfo - 2003-04 - Pandolfo was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 3rd round of the 1998 NHL Draft.

Pandolfo was traded to the Blue Jackets at the 2002 NHL Draft. He played in three games for Columbus during the 03-04 season and had zero points. He spent most of his time with Columbus playing for the Syracuse Crunch. He retired after the 2007–08 season.

He's the brother of long-time NHLer Jay Pandolfo, who is currently the head coach of Boston University.

Steven Goertzen - 2006-07 - Goertzen was picked in the 7th round of the 2002 NHL Draft by Columbus.

Steven Goertzen played 46 games for the CBJ from 05-07 and had zero points. He left for Europe in 2011 and retired in 2015. He played in Czechia and England and was a player-coach while playing in England.

He returned to North America in 2018 and has been the Director of Player Development for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds since 2019.

Greg Moore - 2009-10 - Moore was drafted in the 5th round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

Moore played four games for the Jackets during the 09-10 season and had zero points. On March 1, 2010, Moore was traded by the Islanders to the Columbus Blue Jackets. After signing with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, he was traded back to Columbus on February 28, 2011.

He left for Europe in 2011 and would play in Germany and Czechia until he retired in 2015. He went into coaching immediately, retiring. He has coached at various levels for the United States Development Team and is currently the Head Coach for the U.S. National U-17 Team. He's also been a head coach for the USHL's Chicago Steel, and three seasons for the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Michael Chaput - 2014-16 - Chaput was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 NHL Draft by Philadelphia.

Chaput was traded to the Blue Jackets on April 28, 2012, and signed a three-year entry-level contract. He would play 58 career games for the CBJ and total 8 points. He spent of his time playing for the Springfield Falcons and Lake Erie Monsters.

In 2016, he was not tendered a contract and left for the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent. He's also played for the Montréal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes. He left for the KHL for a season and then returned to North America. After taking two seasons off, he is playing for the Québec National of the La Ligue nord-américaine de hockey (LNAH).

Tyler Angle - 2023-24 - Angle was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

After turning pro in 2020, Angle spent most of his time playing for the Monsters. Angle would only play in 4 games for the CBJ and total one point.

After his contract with Columbus was up, Angle left for Germany and played for Düsseldorfer EG of the DEL last season on a one-year deal. There is no word on where he will be playing in 25-26.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With 39 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena, the anticipation for the season is in full swing. Take a look at the schedule of events below.

Blue Jackets Participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Blue Jackets will take part in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo from Thursday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 14. They’ll play three games and have one day off.

The schedule looks like this:

Thursday, Sept. 11 7 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils

Friday, Sept. 12 `No Game Scheduled

Saturday, Sept. 13 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Penguins

This will be the second year Columbus has participated in the Prospects Challenge. Before that, they played in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. As for the roster, it won’t be released until closer to the tournament.

Blue Jackets’ 2025-26 Training Camp and Pre-Season

Next up is training camp, which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Camp will run until the pre-season begins and then transition directly into the full pre-season schedule. Here’s what the Blue Jackets have lined up so far.

After the first few days of camp, most rookies who received an invite will be cut and sent back to their junior teams. From there, the cuts will come more often as pre-season play gets underway.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

* Games in bold are home games *

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

40 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #40

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 40 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today we look at the history of jersey #40.

Former Blue Jackets Forward Still Looking For New Team

Now that the calendar has flipped to September, it means hockey is back. With that, there are still a handful of players looking for work. Some of the top names include Jack Roslovic, Robby Fabbri, and Matt Grzelcyk, but there is one forward who stands out. That is former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, who is still searching for a team willing to give him a chance.

Blue Jackets’ September Timeline: Key Dates To Watch

We’ve officially entered the month where hockey returns. For most teams, that means rookie challenges, training camps, pre-season, and big roster decisions are all packed into the next 30 days.