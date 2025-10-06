7 Days Left Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #7

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 7 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #7.

Let's take a look.

Deron Quint - 2001-2002 - Drafted by Winnipeg in 1994.

Quint played 132 games with Columbus in the early days. He scored 14 goals and had 48 points, and led the Jackets in minutes played per game.

He left for Europe in 2004 and played in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and Russia. He retired in 2017.

Scott Lachance - 2003-2004 - Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1991.

He played 138 games in Columbus and had five total points. He never played another NHL game after leaving Columbus and retired in 2007 after playing a season in the AHL.

Nowadays, He's the Head of U.S. Scouting for the New Jersey Devils.

John Moore - 2011 - Drafted by Columbus in 2009.

Moore only played 86 games in Columbus and had 8 points. On April 3, 2013, Moore was included in the Derick Brassard deal with the New York Rangers that brought Marián Gáborík to Columbus.

He last played for the Anaheim Ducks.

On March 19, 2022, Moore was involved in a trade that sent him to the Anaheim Ducks along with Urho Vaakanainen in exchange for Hampus Lindholm. The Ducks then attempted to trade both Moore and the rest of Ryan Kesler's contract to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov and a conditional second-round pick at the NHL trade deadline on March 21, 2022. However, the deal was disputed due to a no-trade clause in Dadonov's contract. On March 23, the NHL officially cancelled the trade; therefore, Moore remained in the Ducks' organization.

Jeff Carter - 2012 - Drafted by Philadelphia in 2003.

Carter played less than one season in Columbus before forcing his way out via trade to the LA Kings.

On Feb. 23, 2012, the Blue Jackets traded the disgruntled forward to the LA Kings in exchange for Jack Johnson and a conditional first-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Jeff Carter was booed by Columbus fans until the day he retired on April 17, 2024.

Jack Johnson - 2012-2018 - Drafted by Carolina in 2005.

Johnson played 486 games for Columbus after being traded from the LA Kings for Jeff Carter. He scored 36 goals and had 156 points in seven years.

He's bounced around since leaving Columbus, but finally won a Stanley Cup in 2022. He found his way back to Cannon City in the summer of 2024. Unfortunately for Johnson, he only played in 41 games for Columbus last year and had 6 points.

He and Head Coach Dean Evason didn't see eye to eye, leading to Johnson being scratched most of the season. Johnson's family even boycotted the family day held ahead of the 2025 Stadium Series Game at Ohio Stadium.

Gavin Bayreuther - 2021 - Undrafted out of Canaan, New Hampshire.

Bayreuther played 103 games for Columbus and totaled 23 points over three seasons. He also played for the Dallas Stars.

He was made famous in 2021 when he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft. One week later, he signed a two-year deal with Columbus, marking the end of his long tenure with Seattle.

After playing last season in Switzerland for Lausanne HC, he has come back to North America and will play for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Sean Kuraly - 2022-2025 - Drafted by San Jose in 2011.

The Columbus-area native has played 292 games for Columbus after coming home. He scored 40 goals and totaled 85 points in four seasons, beating his totals for Boston in 270 games.

After the 24-25 season, Kuraly signed back in Boston, where it all began for him. He played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets 18U team and spent four years at Miami University in Oxford from 2012 to 2016.

There are seven days left until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Who was your favorite #7?

The start of the 2025-26 season starts this Thursday, as the CBJ travel to Nashville to play the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The roster is essentially set with only one thing left to know - Will the Blue Jackets start the season with three goalies? Or will they send Ivan Fedotov to the Cleveland Monsters?

With the loss of Daemon Hunt and Christián Jaroš, the Monsters are very young on the blueline. After Dysin Mayo, who is 29, the oldest defenseman on the team is 22. Four defensemen are 22, and then Luca Marrelli, who is 20.

It's going to be an interesting season in Cleveland.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

Blue Jackets Should Consider Taking Advantage Of Waivers

As we get closer to the start of the NHL season, waiver activity is picking up as teams finalize their opening night rosters.

NHL Analyst Believes Greaves Is A Breakout Candidate This Season

Recently on an episode of Real Kyper and Bourne on Sportsnet , they had NHL analyst Steve Valiquette on the show, who specializes in goalies.

Blue Jackets Lose Daemon Hunt To Waivers

Chris Johnson of TSN has reported that the Minnesota Wild have claimed Daemon Hunt off the waiver wire from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Jackets were hoping he'd clear so he could return to Cleveland, but sadly, that didn't happen.