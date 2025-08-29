Has it really been a year already?

The night of August 29th, 2024, was going about how every Thursday night usually does. I was winding down after a long week and getting ready for Friday, the last workday of the week. It was going to be a fun weekend, with Ohio State starting its season that Saturday, the 31st.

It turned out to be a nightmare.

Everything was going great until some crazy rumors started circulating on X. The rumors were that Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau had been killed in a cycling accident. There was absolutely no way this was true, right?

I immediately started reaching out to a few colleagues and league sources who couldn’t confirm anything since it was so early. It was one of those situations where I didn’t know if I should keep looking or let it play out. I made a few calls and then just sat around waiting. It was around 1 AM when I finally decided to go to bed.

At approx. 2:30 AM, my phone rang. It was a league source who called to confirm the worst news – Johnny Gaudreau had been killed in an accident, and it was reportedly at the hands of a drunk driver. If that wasn't bad enough, his brother Matthew had also died. How could this be happening? I sat up in my bed with tears in my eyes and just stared at the wall. I didn’t really know what to do.

The Blue Jackets confirmed the news at 7 AM the following morning. The entire hockey world was devastated. What do we do now?

Starting that day, fans in Columbus and Calgary flooded the arenas. Fans of all ages and of all teams began showing up at the front doors of both Nationwide Arena and the Scotiabank Saddledome to drop off flowers, sticks, pucks, teddy bears, and even jerseys of Johnny and his brother Matthew.

As people walked around outside of Nationwide Arena, hardly anyone said a word. Most people just wandered around with a look of shock and despair on their faces. Someone said to me, “How could this happen again?” They were referring to the tragic loss of goalie Matīss Kivlenieks just a couple years prior. But this time, it was global superstar Johnny Gaudreau.

On Monday, September 9th, in Media, Pennsylvania, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were laid to rest. The service that took place was attended by family, friends, and countless players and people from the hockey world. It was also live streamed by the Blue Jackets, so fans in Columbus and around the world could watch. It was heartbreaking.

Johnny’s widow, Meredith, gave what was by far the saddest speech of the day. When she mentioned that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. It was at that point that most people watching let out a collective sigh. What else could go wrong?

Fast forward a couple weeks, and it was time for the Blue Jackets to start training camp without their beloved star winger. Training camp media day had a somber tone, obviously. Newly acquired Sean Monahan showed up wearing a Johnny Gaudreau t-shirt. Monahan, Johnny’s best friend, had a hard time getting words out, which was expected. GM Don Waddell, HC Dean Evason, and Captain Boone Jenner all continually said that they will somehow work their way through this situation together. The keyword being TOGETHER.

October 15th rolled around, and it was time for the Blue Jackets to take the ice at Nationwide Arena for the first home game of the season. Fans were told in advance that there was going to be a tribute for Gaudreau, so everyone was ready for an extremely emotional night.

The Gaudreau Family, led by Meredith and flanked by Noa and little Johnny, walked out on the ice and met Sean Monahan. Monahan held little Johnny as they all watched the #13 banner raised to the ceiling of NWA. As the banner rose, fans clapped, but there wasn’t a dry eye in that arena.

Before the puck was dropped, Meredith Gaudreau gave a short speech to the players and fans.

When the Jackets and Panthers took the ice, the CBJ left the wing open. Sean Monahan took the faceoff and slid the puck over to Johnny's spot on the ice and let 13 seconds tick off the clock. They then took the draw with 5 players, and the crowd went nuts.

Sean Monahan would fittingly score a goal on opening night. After he scored, he pointed to the Johnny Gaudreau banner that was just put in the rafters just about an hour earlier.

From then on, every night there seemed to be some sort of tribute to Johnny and Matthew. Every arena in the NHL did a moment of silence for the brothers. Every player wore a Gaudreau sticker. The Jackets wore helmet stickers and a "13" patch on their jersey's all season long.

On December 3rd, the Jackets were in Calgary to play the Flames, and there would be another tribute. There was a video of Gaudreau's time with the Flames, a ceremonial puck drop with his family and members of both teams, and Blue Jackets players wearing jerseys honoring the Gaudreau family. Members of the Gaudreau family, including his widow, Meredith, and parents Guy and Jane, were present to receive the tributes and thank the fans for their overwhelming support. It was yet another emotional night for the players and fans.

All around the world, players and fans held their own tributes for the fallen brothers. From youth leagues, college teams, Canadian Junior teams, beer league teams, and everywhere in between, people were honoring the Gaudreau Bros.

After the United States team won the 2025 IIHF World Championships, friend and teammate Zach Werenski sprinted into the locker room to get the Johnny Gaudreau jersey that they carried with them. Werenski came back out, and the team posed with it.

What’s special about that is that Gaudreau is the American record holder for most points in a World Championship career. Gaudreau had 43 points in 40 games played, and no doubt would've added to that total this year.

The Columbus Blue Jackets played inspired hockey last season, and just barely missed the playoffs. They kept Johnny’s locker in the Jackets room and took his jersey with them during road games. The player of the game for each win was given the Donkey Hat to wear and give his speech in. You would always find a handful of players before and after games walking around the locker room wearing Johnny Hockey t-shirts. Going back to what Jenner said before the season, they were doing it together and would keep Johnny’s memory alive.

Dean Evason said after the season, “I'll tell you this, he will not leave our dressing room as long as I'm here. He will be in there and he'll be a presence, and he'll help us win hockey games and he'll hopefully get us to where we want to be and that's to win a Stanley Cup.”

At the 2025 Stadium Series game at The Shoe, the team walked into the stadium wearing Gaudreau's favorite outfit - A hoodie, sweatpants, Ugg Boots, and a black hat. They were led into the stadium by the Gaudreau Family as well. It was perfect.

On draft night back in June, Meredith Gaudreau announced the Jackets' first-round pick. Watch the video below if you need to be cheered up.

There have been countless charity events held in the last year for the Gaudreau's as well. The Gaudreau Family 5K took place on May 31st to honor the Bros. The money raised went to build a playground at the school that Jane and Katie Gaudreau work at.

Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau helped start the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. Per their website, the foundation will "honor the enduring legacy of John and Matty by supporting projects and initiatives that align with the values and passions that they championed during their lives."

The Columbus Chapter of Hockey Players in Business recently Announced a Golf Outing Benefitting the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. This event will take place in Columbus, and you can read more about it below.

Columbus Chapter Of Hockey Players In Business Announces Golf Outing Benefitting The John And Matthew Gaudreau Foundation

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Johnny and Matthew were taken from their family, friends, and fans from around the world. One thing is for sure, though - Their legacies will continue to live on worldwide. There isn't a fan in Columbus or Calgary that will allow that to happen. Neither will we at The Hockey News-Columbus.

From the Locker Room to the Rafters: Johnny’s Spirit Still Guides the Blue Jackets.

Love Live Johnny Gaudreau!