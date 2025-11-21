Adam Fantilli Sinks Maple Leafs In OT; Shines In Hometown

Adam Fantilli really likes playing in Toronto.

Dmitri Voronkov(9) and Adam Fantilli(7,8) powered the offense, and Jet Greaves was great, making 27 saves on 29 Leafs shots to pick up his 7th win of the season.

The story of this game was hometown hero Adam Fantilli. In front of approximately 150 friends and family, Fantilli was spectacular.

At 3:17 of the second, Fantilli thought he scored the first goal of the game for Columbus, but it was ruled to have been deflected by Dmitri Voronkov and into the net. I'm still not convinced it actually hit the big forward. 12:01 into the second period, Fantilli scored a no-doubter to make it 2-0. Fantilli was off and running.

In overtime, Fantilli would score his second goal to win the game in front of his family to send Leafs fans home sad. He took a feed from Zach Werenski and blew past Max Domi, who then beat Joseph Woll to pick up the two points.

In four career games played at Scotiabank Arena, Fantilli has 5 goals and 6 points. It's safe to say he enjoys playing in Toronto.

Zach Werenski also had a great night for Columbus. Coming into the game, Werenski sat at 400 career points, just two behind CBJ legend Cam Atkinson. Zach finished the game with 3 assists and has passed Atkinson. He now sits at 403 career points. He is now second all-time in Columbus history, 144 points behind Rick Nash.

The Blue Jackets are now 11-8-2 with 24 points. They also improve their road record to 6-5-1.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 9th goal of the season and picked up his 9th assist.

Adam Fantilli scored two goals and recorded an assist.

Zach Werenski totaled three assists, led the team with 6 shots, and was a plus-2.

Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/2.

The Columbus PK stopped both of the Leafs PPs.

Columbus won 31.3% of the faceoffs - 20/64

The Blue Jackets blocked 25 shots.

Up Next: The Jackets travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

