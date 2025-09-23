Blue Jackets Blanked By Buffalo In Preseason Game #2

The Blue Jackets were held scoreless by Buffalo goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi in the first game of a home-and-home series with the Sabres on Monday night.

It's preseason, so there weren't many bright spots. Despite the goalies giving up 3 goals, Merzļikins and Greaves didn't play terribly. The first goal Elvis gave up, there was no chance of saving it, as he didn't even see it. The second goal he gave up wasn't his fault either. Greaves flashed his lightning-fast glove more than a few times to make some big saves. The goal he did give up was on an unstoppable snipe by youngster Konsta Helenius to make it 4-0.

Dean Evason said of his goalie tandem: "We thought both guys were real good. Happy with the start for both of them."

Final Stats

Player Stats

Jet Greaves stopped 23 of 24 Sabres shots in 30 minutes.

Elvis Merzļikins stopped 8 of 10 Buffalo shots in 30 minutes.

Guillaume Richard led all Jackets with 4 shots on goal.

Ivan Provorov led the CBJ in shot attempts.

Max McCue led all forwards with 3 shots. He also had 4 hits and a fight.

Zach Aston-Reese had 7 hits on the night

Team Stats

The Jackets were held without a power play.

The Columbus PK stopped both of Buffalo's man advantages.

Columbus won 52.7% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Jackets will take a roster to Buffalo for the third of four games straight, and second night in a row playing the Sabres.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Blue Jackets Prospect Eyeing Opening Night Roster Spot

With NHL training camps in full swing, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a big season in front of them. The offseason did not bring a ton of changes, but it still feels like there is room for a few prospects to push for an opening-night spot. And even if they do not make it right away, there is one player in particular fans should be watching closely.

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players and everything in between, we've got you covered.

Blue Jackets Forward Named Among Best Under-The-Radar Signings

The Columbus Blue Jackets could have one of the league’s best under-the-radar signings from this past offseason.