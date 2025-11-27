Blue Jackets Blow Late Lead; Lose To Toronto In OT

Zach Werenski(8) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves was phenomenal in a 2-1 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. The Blue Jackets blew a late third-period lead and then lost the game in overtime. This feels like a Groundhogs Day scene starring Bill Murray, except we are all Bill Murray.

When Easton Cowan scored to tie the game with 3:17 left in the game, you could just feel the negativity filtering through the nervous crowd inside Nationwide Arena.

When William Nylander scored the game-winner with 20 seconds left in the overtime period, it felt normal, and that's probably not a good thing. Hopefully it doesn't feel that way to the players.

They need to fix this ASAP.

The Blue Jackets are now 11-9-4 and have 26 points.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Zach Werenski scored his 8th goal of the season. He also had 6 shots on goal.

Miles Wood recorded his 1st assist this season.

Jet Greaves made 22 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/3.

The Columbus PK stopped both of Toronto's man advantages.

Columbus won 40.7% of the faceoffs - 24/59

The Blue Jackets blocked 12 shots.

Up Next: The Jackets return home on Friday to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

