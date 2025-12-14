Blue Jackets Blow Multiple Leads, Drop Fifth Straight

Charlie Coyle(5) and Yegor Chinakhov(3) scored the only goals against the Vegas Golden Knights, while Jet Greaves made 22 saves in a 3-2 loss on a snowy Saturday night in Columbus.

They had this one. It really felt like they had this one. Instead, after blowing multiple leads in the game, they would lose to the Golden Knights to seal their 5th straight loss.

When Adam Fantilli left the game pouring blood after taking a high stick from Brayden McNabb, giving the Jackets a power play for the duration of regulation, and then came back patched up and ready to finish, you just knew they were going to score. But that didn't happen, and the Blue Jackets were left frustrated once again.

Almost 17,000 fans braved the snowstorm that hit Columbus midday to watch their team lose a fifth straight game.

Charlie Coyle said after the game: "The effort was there. Just because you do the right things and give the right effort doesn't guarantee you win. It was a step in the right direction. We need to compete and play the right way. I think defensively was definitely better. It's not perfect, but it's a work in progress."

This loss brings much frustration to a fan base that is desperate to see some wins. Losing five in a row is tough to swallow, especially after all of the positivity surrounding the team coming into the season.

The Blue Jackets need to right this ship quickly, or the season will end early yet again.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Charlie Coyle scored his 5th goal. He also had 4 shots on goal.

Yegor Chinakhov scored his 3rd goal. It was his first goal since Oct. 28 at Buffalo.

Zach Werenski recorded his 24th assist of the season. He now has a home points streak of 10 games.

Cole Sillinger picked up his 11th assist.

Kent Johnson tallied his 5th assist.

Dante Fabbro recorded his 4th assist.

Jet Greaves made 22 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/4.

The Columbus PK stopped 2 of 3 Vegas man advantages.

Columbus won 58.1% of the faceoffs - 36/62

The Blue Jackets had 19 blocked shots.

Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

