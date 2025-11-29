Blue Jackets Blow Two Goal, Third Period Lead; Lose To Pittsburgh In OT

Sean Monahan(3), Brendan Gaunce(1), and Zach Werenski(9) provided the offense for Columbus is a losing cause, while Jet Greaves could only stop 20 of 24 Penguins shots.

No, you're not imagining things. The Jackets did, in fact, blow yet another two-goal third-period lead.

The crazy part is that the Blue Jackets played great and did a lot of good things to win the game. Zach Werenski did Zach Werenski things by scoring a goal and assisting on another. Monsters Captain Brendan Gaunce scored a beautiful shorthanded goal to collect his first goal of the season while on recall. Sean Monahan, whose health was brought into question earlier in the day on Friday, scored himself a goal and generally played well. So what gives?

When Bryan Rust scored just 13 seconds into the third period, I'm pretty sure I heard every Blue Jacket fan in Columbus let out a collective, "Here we go!" I'm kidding, I'm not sure if that happened, but I sure said it. When Crosby tied the game 8:28 into the third, and even though there were still 11-plus minutes to go in the game, you knew it was over. At that point, just get it to overtime and get the point, and that's exactly what they did.

Old-timer Kris Letang won the game 59 seconds into the overtime period, and that was it, game over. Again, I ask, what gives? Why can't this team hold a lead?

Zach Werenski on the game - "I do think it'll make us a stronger, better hockey club once we figure it out. And that's the exciting part. I mean, it's not like we're losing games outright. We're getting points, and we still haven't really played good in third periods, and we're leading in almost every game. So, I really like what we have going on in here. But yeah, we're sick of talking about it. I'm sure you guys are sick of asking about it, and I'm sure the fans are sick of seeing it. So, at the end of the day, it's on us to just find a way to get a win and a win in regulation and close the game out. That's in here, and it's in this room, and it just comes down to doing it now."

HC Dean Evason on the game - "You guys know, we've addressed with the guys, and we've talked about it, and we've shown it, and it's not like we change our game. Those two goals, they weren't systematic mistakes, like we didn't say 'Ok let's sit back', or 'Let's be a little more aggressive.' We got on the wrong side of people at the wrong times, and key people. They get two glorious opportunities because, for whatever reason, we're moving forward as opposed to defending. Consequently, leave a couple guys wide open like that, and they're gonna score, especially special players like that."

Evason on playing Pinelli in OT - "He's got a skill set; he's got some speed. He got caught out there, obviously too long, and was tired at the end, clearly. Rust and Crosby aren't the biggest guys, so we start with Monny and him (Pinelli), and then they're going to come back with Malkin and somebody, so we go with Charlie and Silly against them. So, we try to match up a little bit as well."

Final Stats

Player Stats

Sean Monahan scored his 3rd goal. He had 4 shots on goal.

Brendan Gaunce scored his first goal of the season. It was a shorthanded goal.

Zach Werenski scored his 9th goal of the season and recorded his 15th assist. He is now tied for second with 9 goals among all defensemen.

Charlie Coyle registered his 12th assist.

Miles Wood collected his 2nd assist. He also had 3 shots and 2 hits.

Damon Severson tallied his 7th assist.

Brendan Smith recorded his 1st assist and point as a Blue Jacket.

Jet Greaves made 20 saves on 24 Pens shots.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/2.

The Columbus PK stopped both of Pittsburgh's power plays.

Columbus won 50.8% of the faceoffs - 30/59

The Blue Jackets blocked 14 shots.

Up Next: The Jackets go on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

